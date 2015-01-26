SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Chicago corn rose for a second consecutive session on Monday, helped by support from strong demand for U.S. supplies, while wheat edged higher on bargain buying after sliding for the last five weeks. Soybeans were little changed, languishing near Friday's three-month low on pressure from expectations of record production in Brazil and Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday weekly export sales of corn were a robust 2.19 million tonnes, topping analysts' forecasts that ranged from 800,000 to 1 million tonnes. Wheat export sales totalled 564,400 tonnes, which also beat trade expectations. * The soybeans market is being weighed down as overseas buyers are turning their attention to South America as harvest in Argentina and Brazil begins. On Friday, soybeans dropped to three-month lows, capping the week that saw prices fall 1.9 percent. * Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The euro skidded to near an 11-year low and U.S. stock futures fell on Monday as Greece's Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap election, putting Athens on a collision course with international lenders. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Jan 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Jan Prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 533.50 3.50 +0.66% -0.61% 585.83 26 CBOT corn 387.75 1.00 +0.26% -0.06% 399.72 44 CBOT soy 973.25 0.50 +0.05% -1.04% 1027.43 21 CBOT rice $10.94 -$0.07 -0.64% -3.78% $11.86 29 WTI crude $45.00 -$0.59 -1.29% -1.29% $50.97 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 -$0.003 -0.25% -1.64% USD/AUD 0.790 -0.001 -0.08% -1.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)