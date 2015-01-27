SYDNEY, Jan 27 U.S. soybean futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as the oilseed drew support from stronger soymeal prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.13 percent to $9.84-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Monday. * March corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.83-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.71 percent in the previous session. * March wheat fell 0.1 percent to $5.20 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Monday when prices hit a low of $5.19-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since October 16, 2014. * Soymeal prices firm, analysts said, as poor crush margins have slowed output. * Export inspections for soybeans and corn topped trade expectations at 1.5 million tonnes and 887,000 tonnes, respectively. [ID:nEMNF1K0S4[ * Underscoring poor demand, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export inspections of U.S. wheat at 263,035 tonnes, at the low end of a range of trade expectations for 250,000 to 400,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The embattled euro held onto modest gains early on Tuesday, having bounced off an 11-year trough as investors decided to take profits on extremely bearish positions. * Oil fell in see-saw trade on Monday, with U.S. crude ending at its lowest in nearly six years, as traders discounted comments from OPEC's top official about the market finally finding a bottom. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as investors brushed off fears that a leftist victory in Greece would bring fresh crisis to the Eurozone and energy stocks advanced. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Dec 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Nov 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Jan 1500 U.S. New home sales Dec 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Jan Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 520.00 -0.50 -0.10% -1.89% 581.08 16 CBOT corn 383.75 -0.25 -0.07% -0.78% 398.87 37 CBOT soy 984.75 1.25 +0.13% +1.23% 1023.42 35 CBOT rice $10.96 $0.07 +0.64% -0.50% $11.76 33 WTI crude $45.18 $0.03 +0.07% -0.90% $50.96 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.001 +0.04% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.792 0.000 -0.06% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)