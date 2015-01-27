* Chicago wheat falls 5th day, lowest since Oct 16

* Wheat struggling to find demand amid ample supplies

* Soybeans nearly unchanged after rally, corn eases (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 U.S. wheat eased for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, dropping to its lowest in more than three months as plentiful global supplies and weak global demand weighed on prices.

Soybeans were largely unchanged after rallying in the last session on the back on strong export demand for U.S. soymeal, while corn fell for a second day.

Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat dipped 0.2 percent to $5.19-1/4 a bushel by 0224 GMT, matching Monday's low and the weakest since October 16.

March soybeans gave up half a cent to $9.83 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Monday and corn lost 0.4 percent to $3.82-1/2 a bushel, adding to Monday's decline of 0.7 percent.

"With falls in European milling wheat futures too, this is not simply a matter of U.S. prices adjusting to a stronger U.S. dollar," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note to clients.

"Instead it suggests traders have to shave prices to find demand."

European wheat prices fell on Monday, pressured by a setback in U.S. futures and a bounce of the euro against the dollar but remained underpinned by a strong export outlook, traders said.

Underscoring poor demand, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export inspections of U.S. wheat at 263,035 tonnes, at the low end of a range of trade expectations for 250,000 to 400,000 tonnes.

The soybean market is being underpinned by strong demand for U.S. soymeal cargoes.

Prices for soymeal in Argentina, the world's top supplier, have risen as poor crush margins have slowed output. This is driving demand for U.S. cargoes which is pretty much the only origin active now, analysts said.

Export inspections for soybeans and corn topped trade expectations at 1.5 million tonnes and 887,000 tonnes, respectively.

Prices at 0224 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.25 -1.25 -0.24% -2.03% 581.06 16 CBOT corn 382.50 -1.50 -0.39% -1.10% 398.83 36 CBOT soy 983.00 -0.50 -0.05% +1.05% 1023.36 34 CBOT rice $11.03 $0.15 +1.33% +0.18% $11.76 37 WTI crude $45.21 $0.06 +0.13% -0.83% $50.97 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.001 +0.12% +0.38% USD/AUD 0.792 0.000 -0.05% +0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)