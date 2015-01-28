SYDNEY, Jan 28 U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from 1-percent losses in the previous session, but gains were capped by signs international demand is shifting to South America, away from U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1 percent on Tuesday. * March corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel, after dropping 0.72 percent the previous session. * March wheat was little changed at $5.19-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a low of $5.17-1/2 a bushel, their weakest since mid-October * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private exporters cancelled sales of 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in 2014/15. USDA said exporters also reported fresh sales of 111,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. * USDA's announcement marked the third cancellation this month of soybean sales to top buyer China. The moves reflect a seasonal shift in the focus of the export market from the United States to South America, where the soy harvest is getting started. * The Ukrainian government and traders have agreed that no more than 1.2 million tonnes of Ukrainian milling wheat will be exported between Jan. 1 and June 30, Agriculture Minister Oleksiy Pavlenko said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stepped back from a 11-year peak against a basket of currencies after soft spending data and some disappointing earnings cast doubts about the underlying optimism on the U.S. economic outlook. * Oil jumped as much as 3 percent on Tuesday as a weak dollar propped up commodities, but crude prices came off their highs in post-settlement trading on signs of another big U.S. supply build last week. * U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent lower on Tuesday as disappointing results from a number of bellwether companies pointed to weakening conditions, while an unexpected decline in durable goods orders also weighed on sentiment. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Feb 0700 Germany Import prices Dec 0745 France Consumer confidence Jan 1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.25 0.25 +0.05% -0.24% 578.14 16 CBOT corn 380.50 -0.75 -0.20% -0.91% 397.88 34 CBOT soy 974.50 0.75 +0.08% -0.92% 1020.39 31 CBOT rice $11.06 $0.09 +0.82% +1.61% $11.71 43 WTI crude $45.37 -$0.86 -1.86% +0.49% $50.59 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.134 -$0.005 -0.40% +0.87% USD/AUD 0.799 0.006 +0.73% +0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)