SYDNEY, Jan 28 U.S. soybean futures edged higher
on Wednesday, rebounding from 1-percent losses in the previous
session, but gains were capped by signs international demand is
shifting to South America, away from U.S. supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1 percent on Tuesday.
* March corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel,
after dropping 0.72 percent the previous session.
* March wheat was little changed at $5.19-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday when prices
hit a low of $5.17-1/2 a bushel, their weakest since mid-October
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private
exporters cancelled sales of 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to China
for delivery in 2014/15. USDA said exporters also reported fresh
sales of 111,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations.
* USDA's announcement marked the third cancellation this
month of soybean sales to top buyer China. The moves reflect a
seasonal shift in the focus of the export market from the United
States to South America, where the soy harvest is getting
started.
* The Ukrainian government and traders have agreed that no
more than 1.2 million tonnes of Ukrainian milling wheat will be
exported between Jan. 1 and June 30, Agriculture Minister
Oleksiy Pavlenko said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stepped back from a 11-year peak against a
basket of currencies after soft spending data and some
disappointing earnings cast doubts about the underlying optimism
on the U.S. economic outlook.
* Oil jumped as much as 3 percent on Tuesday as a weak
dollar propped up commodities, but crude prices came off their
highs in post-settlement trading on signs of another big U.S.
supply build last week.
* U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent lower on Tuesday as
disappointing results from a number of bellwether companies
pointed to weakening conditions, while an unexpected decline in
durable goods orders also weighed on sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Feb
0700 Germany Import prices Dec
0745 France Consumer confidence Jan
1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
Grains prices at 0117 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 519.25 0.25 +0.05% -0.24% 578.14 16
CBOT corn 380.50 -0.75 -0.20% -0.91% 397.88 34
CBOT soy 974.50 0.75 +0.08% -0.92% 1020.39 31
CBOT rice $11.06 $0.09 +0.82% +1.61% $11.71 43
WTI crude $45.37 -$0.86 -1.86% +0.49% $50.59 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.134 -$0.005 -0.40% +0.87%
USD/AUD 0.799 0.006 +0.73% +0.83%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)