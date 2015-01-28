* Corn eases for 3rd day, trades near one-week low
* Soy unchanged after losses, China demand weighs
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 28 U.S. corn fell for a third
straight session on Wednesday to around its lowest in more than
a week, pressured by slowing demand for corn-based fuel ethanol
as oil prices weaken.
Soybeans were largely unchanged after losing nearly 1
percent in the last session as Chinese demand shifts to South
America, which is on track for record production.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn had dropped 0.1
percent to $3.80-3/4 a bushel by 0254 GMT, after declining 0.7
percent the previous session. March soybeans rose three
quarters of a cent to $9.74-1/2 a bushel.
March wheat fell a quarter of a cent to $5.18-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday when prices
hit a low of $5.17-1/2 a bushel, their weakest since mid-October
"We are seeing a downward move in corn prices because of the
ongoing impact of ethanol demand with oil prices having fallen
to such a great extent," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness
economist, National Australia Bank.
"It is not really viable to produce ethanol and this is
going to hit corn."
Crude oil has lost more half of its value in the face
of slowing demand and a supply glut which has reduced the appeal
of renewable fuels made mainly from grains and vegetable oils.
The soybean market, which climbed more than 1 percent on
Monday due to strong demand for U.S. soymeal supplies, has given
up those gains.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private
exporters cancelled sales of 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to China
for delivery in 2014/15.
The agency's announcement marked the third cancellation this
month of soybean sales to top buyer China. The moves reflect a
seasonal shift in the focus of the export market from the United
States to South America, where the soy harvest is getting
started.
The Ukrainian government and traders have agreed that no
more than 1.2 million tonnes of Ukrainian milling wheat will be
exported between Jan. 1 and June 30, Agriculture Minister
Oleksiy Pavlenko said on Tuesday.
Prices at 0254 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 518.75 -0.25 -0.05% -0.34% 578.13 16
CBOT corn 380.75 -0.50 -0.13% -0.85% 397.89 34
CBOT soy 974.50 0.75 +0.08% -0.92% 1020.39 31
CBOT rice $11.03 $0.06 +0.55% +1.33% $11.71 39
WTI crude $45.42 -$0.81 -1.75% +0.60% $50.59 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.134 -$0.004 -0.38% +0.90%
USD/AUD 0.800 0.006 +0.79% +0.90%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)