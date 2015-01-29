(Corrects soyoil prices in bullet 7 to U.S. cents, not U.S. dollars) SINGAPORE, Jan 29 U.S. wheat futures extended their decline into a seventh session on Thursday, with forecast rains in the U.S. Plains expected to boost output, adding to abundant global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade wheat for March delivery was down 0.3 percent at $5.04 a bushel by 0123 GMT, near a 3-1/2 month low of $5.03 touched on Wednesday. * Wheat tumbled 2.6 percent the session before, its deepest single-day drop in more than a month, as funds sold the contract on worries over rising supplies. * Corn dropped 0.3 percent to $3.72-1/4 per bushel, its weakest since Nov. 5, amid slower demand for corn-based fuel ethanol as crude oil prices weaken. * China's state corn stockpiles are expected to climb by a record volume this year, as Beijing's efforts to boost demand with a tax rebate for corn starch exports struggle to stimulate sales, industry officials said. * March soybeans slipped 0.3 percent to $9.67-1/4 a bushel, also not far off three-month lows reached overnight. * Soybeans tracked losses in soyoil which were hovering near their lowest level since March 2009 on concern over a potential influx of South American supplies after U.S. regulators gave the go-ahead for Argentina's biofuel makers to qualify for U.S. biofuel credits. * March soyoil was trading at 30.26 U.S. cents per lb after falling as low as 30.05 U.S. cents on Wednesday. * U.S. grain farmers are boosting demand for loans from farm banks as five-year lows in crop prices squeeze operating budgets ahead of spring planting, according to a national survey of farm bankers issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. MARKETS NEWS * The dollar was firmer against a basket of currencies and not far from an 11-year peak reached last week on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay any interest rate hike. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Jan 0900 Euro zone Money supply Dec 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Jan 1000 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jan 1300 Germany Consumer prices Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Weekly grain export sales 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Dec Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg CBOT wheat 504.00 -1.25 -0.25% -3.17% CBOT corn 372.25 -1.00 -0.27% -3.06% CBOT soy 967.25 -3.00 -0.31% -1.65% CBOT rice $10.75 $0.02 +0.14% -1.24% WTI crude $44.46 $0.01 +0.02% -3.83% Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.000 -0.02% -0.85% USD/AUD 0.789 0.000 +0.05% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)