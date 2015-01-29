* Wheat falls for 7th day, trades near 3-month low

* Slowing demand for U.S. supplies weighs on wheat

* Corn falls to almost 3-month low as crude oil weakens (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Chicago wheat fell for a seventh session on Thursday to trade near its lowest since early October, following forecasts for rains in the U.S. Plains that are expected to boost output and add to an amply supplied world market.

Corn slid to an almost three-month low on the lack of demand for making grain-based fuel ethanol as crude oil prices hover near their weakest in six years. Soybeans eased for a third day on expectations for an all-time high South American output.

"It shows how the wheat market overreacted to curbs on Russian supplies in December and early January," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank, referring to a rally in wheat prices when Russia reduced exports.

"Chicago wheat is a global contract but at the end of the day it also trades domestic fundamentals. Strong U.S. dollar is making it difficult to find demand for U.S. wheat."

U.S. oil futures steadied on Thursday, after data showing record high domestic crude stockpiles sent the benchmark tumbling to near six-year lows in the previous session.

Chicago Board of Trade wheat for March delivery fell 0.3 percent at $5.03-3/4 a bushel by 0232 GMT, not far from Wednesday's three-and-half month low of $5.03 a bushel.

Wheat has lost nearly 15 percent in January as funds sold the commodity on worries over rising supplies.

Corn dropped 0.5 percent to $3.71-1/2 per bushel, its weakest since Nov. 5, and soybeans lost 0.1 percent to $9.69-1/2 a bushel.

China's state corn stockpiles are expected to climb by a record volume this year, as Beijing's efforts to boost demand with a tax rebate for corn starch exports struggle to stimulate sales, industry officials said.

Soybeans are being pressured by forecasts of record supplies from Brazil and Argentina flooding the market in the months ahead.

In addition, soybeans tracked losses in soyoil prices which were hovering near their lowest since March 2009 on concerns over a potential influx of South American supplies after U.S. regulators gave the go-ahead for Argentina's biofuel makers to qualify for U.S. biofuel credits.

U.S. grain farmers are boosting demand for loans from farm banks as five-year lows in crop prices squeeze operating budgets ahead of spring planting, according to a national survey of farm bankers issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Prices at 0232 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.75 -1.50 -0.30% -2.94% 573.83 9 CBOT corn 371.50 -1.75 -0.47% -2.56% 396.41 25 CBOT soy 969.50 -0.75 -0.08% -0.44% 1017.68 29 CBOT rice $10.76 $0.02 +0.19% -1.96% $11.64 28 WTI crude $44.52 $0.07 +0.16% -3.70% $50.17 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.000 -0.02% -0.85% USD/AUD 0.789 0.000 +0.05% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)