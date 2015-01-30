SYDNEY, Jan 30 U.S. wheat futures held steady on Friday after posting its first daily gain in nearly a week, though the grain was poised to record monthly losses of nearly 14 percent as bumper global supplies weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat down nearly 14 percent during January, the biggest one-month fall in four months. * March soybeans down more than 5 percent for the month, the biggest monthly fall since September 2014. * March corn down more than 6 percent for the month, the first one-month fall since September 2014. * Wheat draws some support after the USDA reported U.S. export sales in the week ended Jan. 22 at 544,400 tonnes, above a range of trade expectations and the most in four months. * The USDA said weekly export sales of U.S. hard red winter wheat totaled 192,400 tonnes, the largest share of the total. * Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer said it was seeking 660,000 tonnes of hard wheat. * U.S. regulators have given the go-ahead for Argentina's biofuel makers to qualify for U.S. biofuel credits, potentially making it more attractive for South American exporters to sell into the U.S. market and potentially pressuring local prices. MARKET NEWS * Dollar-bloc currencies nursed hefty losses early on Friday, following a sell-off that saw the Australian dollar slump to its lowest in over five years as investors wagered on an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia. * Global oil prices firmed slightly on Thursday but not before U.S. crude hit a near six-year low and benchmark Brent pared gains on data showing fresh additions to already record-high U.S. oil inventories. * U.S. stocks enjoyed a late afternoon rally and closed higher on Thursday as an upturn in oil prices and a rally in Apple and Boeing shares helped offset some disappointing earnings and lingering questions over U.S. monetary policy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales Dec 0745 France Consumer spending Dec 0745 France Producer prices Dec 1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Jan 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Dec 1330 U.S. GDP Q4 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.54% 570.13 14 CBOT corn 371.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.47% 395.26 24 CBOT soy 971.00 2.75 +0.28% +0.08% 1015.66 32 CBOT rice $10.86 $0.00 -0.05% +1.12% $11.59 35 WTI crude $44.51 -$0.02 -0.04% +0.13% $49.79 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.001 +0.06% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.777 0.002 +0.21% -1.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)