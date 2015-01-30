SYDNEY, Jan 30 U.S. wheat futures held steady on
Friday after posting its first daily gain in nearly a week,
though the grain was poised to record monthly losses of nearly
14 percent as bumper global supplies weigh on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat down nearly 14
percent during January, the biggest one-month fall in four
months.
* March soybeans down more than 5 percent for the
month, the biggest monthly fall since September 2014.
* March corn down more than 6 percent for the month,
the first one-month fall since September 2014.
* Wheat draws some support after the USDA reported U.S.
export sales in the week ended Jan. 22 at 544,400 tonnes, above
a range of trade expectations and the most in four months.
* The USDA said weekly export sales of U.S. hard red winter
wheat totaled 192,400 tonnes, the largest share of the total.
* Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer said it was seeking
660,000 tonnes of hard wheat.
* U.S. regulators have given the go-ahead for Argentina's
biofuel makers to qualify for U.S. biofuel credits, potentially
making it more attractive for South American exporters to sell
into the U.S. market and potentially pressuring local prices.
MARKET NEWS
* Dollar-bloc currencies nursed hefty losses early on
Friday, following a sell-off that saw the Australian dollar
slump to its lowest in over five years as investors wagered on
an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
* Global oil prices firmed slightly on Thursday but not
before U.S. crude hit a near six-year low and benchmark Brent
pared gains on data showing fresh additions to already
record-high U.S. oil inventories.
* U.S. stocks enjoyed a late afternoon rally and closed
higher on Thursday as an upturn in oil prices and a rally in
Apple and Boeing shares helped offset some disappointing
earnings and lingering questions over U.S. monetary policy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales Dec
0745 France Consumer spending Dec
0745 France Producer prices Dec
1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Jan
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Dec
1330 U.S. GDP Q4
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan
Grains prices at 0113 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 508.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.54% 570.13 14
CBOT corn 371.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.47% 395.26 24
CBOT soy 971.00 2.75 +0.28% +0.08% 1015.66 32
CBOT rice $10.86 $0.00 -0.05% +1.12% $11.59 35
WTI crude $44.51 -$0.02 -0.04% +0.13% $49.79 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.001 +0.06% +0.35%
USD/AUD 0.777 0.002 +0.21% -1.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)