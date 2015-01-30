* Wheat drops 14 pct in Jan, biggest fall since Sept 2011
* Plentiful global supplies, slow demand weighs on price
* Corn futures extend fall on weakness in energy prices
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 U.S. wheat held steady on
Friday after rising in the previous session, but the market is
poised for its biggest monthly drop in more than three years
because of ample world supplies.
Corn eased for a fifth straight day and the market was on
track for a loss of almost 7 percent in January as weakness in
energy markets reduced demand for grain-based biofuel ethanol.
Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat has given up
nearly 14 percent in January, the biggest loss since September
2011, and soybeans have fallen almost 5 percent, the
biggest fall since September 2014.
On Thursday, wheat drew some support from a U.S. Department
of Agriculture report that U.S. export sales in the week ended
Jan. 22 reached 544,400 tonnes, more than expected and the
highest total in four months.
The USDA said weekly export sales of U.S. hard red winter
wheat totalled 192,400 tonnes, the largest share of the total.
Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer said it was seeking 660,000
tonnes of hard wheat.
But analysts said it would be difficult to sustain gains,
given that cheaper supplies from Europe were eating into U.S.
market share.
"The slide in prices can still take on a life of its own if
it attracts momentum traders to sell," Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said
in a note to clients.
"For that reason, our call for stability looks less likely
near term."
March wheat was little changed at $5.07-1/2 a bushel
at 0257 GMT on Friday, corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.69-1/2
a bushel and soybeans were practically flat at $9.68 a
bushel.
The USDA reported weekly U.S. corn sales of more than 1
million tonnes, in line with trade expectations. But the figure
was down from 2.2 million tonnes a week earlier, a
marketing-year high.
Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday following
slight gains in the previous session and analysts said the
outlook remained weak.
U.S. regulators have given the go-ahead for Argentine
biofuel makers to qualify for U.S. biofuel credits, potentially
making it more attractive for South American exporters to sell
into the U.S. market and putting pressure on local prices.
Prices at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 507.50 -0.25 -0.05% +0.45% 570.11 13
CBOT corn 369.50 -2.00 -0.54% -1.00% 395.19 23
CBOT soy 968.00 -0.25 -0.03% -0.23% 1015.56 27
CBOT rice $10.91 $0.05 +0.46% +1.63% $11.59 38
WTI crude $44.59 $0.06 +0.13% +0.31% $49.80 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.001 +0.10% +0.39%
USD/AUD 0.777 0.001 +0.14% -1.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)