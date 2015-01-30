* Wheat drops 14 pct in Jan, biggest fall since Sept 2011

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 U.S. wheat held steady on Friday after rising in the previous session, but the market is poised for its biggest monthly drop in more than three years because of ample world supplies.

Corn eased for a fifth straight day and the market was on track for a loss of almost 7 percent in January as weakness in energy markets reduced demand for grain-based biofuel ethanol.

Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat has given up nearly 14 percent in January, the biggest loss since September 2011, and soybeans have fallen almost 5 percent, the biggest fall since September 2014.

On Thursday, wheat drew some support from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that U.S. export sales in the week ended Jan. 22 reached 544,400 tonnes, more than expected and the highest total in four months.

The USDA said weekly export sales of U.S. hard red winter wheat totalled 192,400 tonnes, the largest share of the total.

Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer said it was seeking 660,000 tonnes of hard wheat.

But analysts said it would be difficult to sustain gains, given that cheaper supplies from Europe were eating into U.S. market share.

"The slide in prices can still take on a life of its own if it attracts momentum traders to sell," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"For that reason, our call for stability looks less likely near term."

March wheat was little changed at $5.07-1/2 a bushel at 0257 GMT on Friday, corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.69-1/2 a bushel and soybeans were practically flat at $9.68 a bushel.

The USDA reported weekly U.S. corn sales of more than 1 million tonnes, in line with trade expectations. But the figure was down from 2.2 million tonnes a week earlier, a marketing-year high.

Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday following slight gains in the previous session and analysts said the outlook remained weak.

U.S. regulators have given the go-ahead for Argentine biofuel makers to qualify for U.S. biofuel credits, potentially making it more attractive for South American exporters to sell into the U.S. market and putting pressure on local prices.

Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.50 -0.25 -0.05% +0.45% 570.11 13 CBOT corn 369.50 -2.00 -0.54% -1.00% 395.19 23 CBOT soy 968.00 -0.25 -0.03% -0.23% 1015.56 27 CBOT rice $10.91 $0.05 +0.46% +1.63% $11.59 38 WTI crude $44.59 $0.06 +0.13% +0.31% $49.80 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.001 +0.10% +0.39% USD/AUD 0.777 0.001 +0.14% -1.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential