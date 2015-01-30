* Wheat dips below $5 for first time in three months
* Wheat down 14.7 pct in Jan, biggest fall since Sept 2011
* Corn down 7 pct for month, soy down 6 pct
* Global supplies, worries about slowing growth weigh
(Adds closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Jan 30 U.S. wheat, corn and soybean
futures fell to multi-month lows Friday on commodity fund
liquidation at the month's end amid ample world stocks and fears
of slowing growth, traders said.
"We are building in record crops in South America, and we
are washing out some spec length. Nobody can look at a chart
objectively and say they look positive," said Jason Ward, an
analyst with Northstar Commodity.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, March wheat settled
down 5 cents at $5.02-3/4 per bushel. March corn finished
down 1-1/2 cents at $3.70 a bushel, paring losses toward the
close. March soybeans fell 7-1/4 cents at $9.61 a bushel.
Wheat posted the biggest percentage losses of the three,
with the lead contract dipping below $5 for the first time since
mid-October. World wheat output is projected at a record high
for 2014/15, and the U.S. Agriculture Department this month
raised its forecast of global ending stocks.
Also bearish, storms were forecast to bring moisture to the
U.S. Plains wheat belt this weekend, while snowfall expected in
the Midwest should insulate dormant crops from a cold spell next
week, the Commodity Weather Group said.
Worries about global growth hung over the market.
"The Brazilian real and Russian rouble are soft while the
Canadian dollar and Mexican peso have fallen to new lows. This
reinforces the theme that financial markets are struggling with
deflation and slow economic growth in many nations," Helen
Pound, a vice president with Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note
to clients.
For the month, wheat fell 14.7 percent, its biggest
setback since September 2011. Corn slid 6.8 percent and soybeans
fell 5.7 percent, the largest declines for each product since
September 2014.
Crop weather has improved in South America, with scattered
showers in Brazil this week easing concerns about drought
curtailing soybean yields.
Grains analyst Safras & Mercado lowered its forecast for
Brazil's 2014/15 soy crop to 95.0 million tonnes, down from 95.9
million in December but still a record high. The
USDA this month raised its Brazilian soy forecast to 95.5
million tonnes, from 94 million last month.
Prices at 3:46 p.m. CST (2146 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 370.00 -1.50 -0.4%
CBOT soy 961.00 -7.25 -0.8%
CBOT meal 329.90 -8.00 -2.4%
CBOT soyoil 30.00 0.46 1.6%
CBOT wheat 502.75 -5.00 -1.0%
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Alan Raybould, Bernadette Baum
and Richard Chang)