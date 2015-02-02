SYDNEY, Feb 2 U.S. soybean futures eased for a fifth consecutive session on Monday as favourable weather across key South American growing areas stoked expectations of bumper global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.31 percent to $9.58 a bushel, having closed down 0.75 percent on Friday, when they dropped as far as $9.55 a bushel, the lowest since Oct. 20, 2014. * March corn declined 0.61 percent to $3.67-3/4 a bushel. It slid 0.4 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3.65-3/4 a bushel, the weakest since Oct. 27. * March wheat fell 0.45 percent to $5.00-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 1 percent on Friday, when prices touched the lowest since Oct. 6 at $4.97 a bushel. * Wheat prices are under pressure from favourable weather in key U.S. producing regions. * Crop weather has improved in South America, with scattered showers in Brazil this week easing concerns about drought curtailing soybean yields, weighing on prices. * Local grains analyst Safras & Mercado forecast a 2014/15 Brazilian soy crop of 95.0 million tonnes on Friday, down slightly from its outlook of 95.9 million tonnes in December. MARKET NEWS * The yen firmed broadly early on Monday, while commodity currencies softened as worries about the health of the Chinese economy dealt a fresh blow to sentiment already unsettled by a selloff on Wall Street. * Oil prices fell early on Monday after U.S. unions called a refinery strike and traders cashed in on strong price gains last week when the market soared more than 8 percent on a sharp drop in U.S. drilling. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Jan 0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI final Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jan 1330 US Personal income Dec 1500 US Construction spending Dec 1500 US ISM manufacturing PMI Jan Grains prices at 0153 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.50 -2.25 -0.45% -1.43% 565.02 12 CBOT corn 367.75 -2.25 -0.61% -1.01% 393.86 21 CBOT soy 958.00 -3.00 -0.31% -1.06% 1012.79 25 CBOT rice $10.60 $0.03 +0.24% -2.44% $11.52 27 WTI crude $46.90 -$1.34 -2.78% +5.32% $49.60 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.003 +0.23% -0.06% USD/AUD 0.778 0.001 +0.18% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)