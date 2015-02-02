* Corn, wheat extend losses on ample global supply

* Soybean prices fall for 5th session, near 3-month low

* Record output in Brazil weighs on soy prices (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 U.S. corn fell for a sixth consecutive session on Monday and wheat eased to trade near a four-month low, with grain markets starting February on a bearish note after a dismal performance last month under pressure from ample global supplies.

Soybeans slid for a fifth straight day to hover near their lowest since Oct. 20 as forecasts of record production in South America weighed on the market.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had fallen 0.4 percent to $5.01 a bushel by 0246 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Oct. 6 at $4.97 a bushel on Friday.

Soybeans eased 0.3 percent to $9.58 a bushel, after hitting $9.55 a bushel in the last session, the lowest since Oct. 20. March corn declined 0.6 percent to $3.67-3/4 a bushel.

"We saw a poor performance in January as low oil prices reduced demand for ethanol," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "We are seeing more losses as the USDA estimates suggest that supply of major grains is likely to remain strong."

Wheat prices are under pressure from favourable weather in key U.S. producing regions. Storms have brought moisture to the U.S. Plains wheat belt, while snowfall in the Midwest should insulate dormant crops from a cold spell.

A major winter storm swept through parts of the Midwest on Sunday, dumping more than a foot (30 cm) of snow in the Chicago area before tracking towards New England.

World wheat output is projected at a record high for 2014/15, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture this month raised its forecast of global ending stocks.

The corn market has taken a hit with reduced demand for grain-based fuel ethanol following a more than 50 percent drop in crude oil prices since the middle of last year.

Crop weather has improved in South America, with scattered showers in Brazil this week easing concerns about drought curtailing soybean yields.

Grains analyst Safras & Mercado lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2014/15 soy crop to 95.0 million tonnes, down from 95.9 million in December but still a record high.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Jan. 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

Prices at 0246 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.00 -1.75 -0.35% -1.33% 565.03 12 CBOT corn 367.75 -2.25 -0.61% -1.01% 393.86 21 CBOT soy 958.00 -3.00 -0.31% -1.06% 1012.79 24 CBOT rice $10.60 $0.03 +0.24% -2.44% $11.52 27 WTI crude $46.80 -$1.44 -2.99% +5.10% $49.60 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.132 $0.003 +0.27% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.778 0.002 +0.23% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)