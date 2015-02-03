SYDNEY, Feb 3 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on
Tuesday, recovering from losses of 2 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a four-month low, although ample global
supplies are keeping a ceiling on gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.3 percent
to $4.94-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Monday
when prices hit a low of $4.92-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since
October 2014.
* March soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.62-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Monday.
* March corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.71-1/4 a bushel,
having closed little changed in the previous session.
* In Canada, stockpiles of wheat and canola at the end of
2014 were thought to be among the biggest in recent decades,
according to a Reuters survey of traders and analysts before the
release of a Statistics Canada report on Wednesday.
* Traders await results of an import tender from Egypt, the
world's top importer of the grain, for signs of any demand for
U.S. supplies.
* In the United States, a major snowstorm over the weekend
dumped more than a foot of snow on Midwest wheat areas,
providing a protective cover for the dormant crop. The deep
snowfall will also slow the movement of grain early this week,
traders said.
* Private exporters reported sales of 132,600 tonnes of U.S.
corn to Mexico, including 121,550 tonnes for delivery in 2014/15
and 11,050 tonnes for 2015/16, the U.S. Agriculture Department
said on Monday. The marketing year for corn begins on Sept. 1.
MARKET NEWS
* The Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown held on to solid
gains early on Tuesday, having rallied on a further rebound in
oil prices which also led other commodity currencies higher as
well.
* Oil prices rose strongly again on Monday, tacking on a
total of 11 percent over two straight sessions, as some
investors bet that a bottom had formed to the seven-month long
rout on the market even as others remained pessimistic.
* U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Monday after a late
rally driven by hopes for a Greek debt deal and as energy shares
bounced with oil prices.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Dec
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Jan
1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb
Grains prices at 0120 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 494.25 1.50 +0.30% -1.69% 559.39 13
CBOT corn 371.25 1.50 +0.41% +0.34% 392.60 29
CBOT soy 962.25 2.75 +0.29% +0.13% 1010.18 30
CBOT rice $10.22 -$0.09 -0.87% -3.36% $11.44 19
WTI crude $49.90 $0.33 +0.67% +3.44% $49.55 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.001 +0.04% +0.52%
USD/AUD 0.780 0.000 +0.03% +0.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)