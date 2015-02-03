SYDNEY, Feb 3 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from losses of 2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a four-month low, although ample global supplies are keeping a ceiling on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.94-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Monday when prices hit a low of $4.92-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since October 2014. * March soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.62-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Monday. * March corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.71-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * In Canada, stockpiles of wheat and canola at the end of 2014 were thought to be among the biggest in recent decades, according to a Reuters survey of traders and analysts before the release of a Statistics Canada report on Wednesday. * Traders await results of an import tender from Egypt, the world's top importer of the grain, for signs of any demand for U.S. supplies. * In the United States, a major snowstorm over the weekend dumped more than a foot of snow on Midwest wheat areas, providing a protective cover for the dormant crop. The deep snowfall will also slow the movement of grain early this week, traders said. * Private exporters reported sales of 132,600 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico, including 121,550 tonnes for delivery in 2014/15 and 11,050 tonnes for 2015/16, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday. The marketing year for corn begins on Sept. 1. MARKET NEWS * The Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown held on to solid gains early on Tuesday, having rallied on a further rebound in oil prices which also led other commodity currencies higher as well. * Oil prices rose strongly again on Monday, tacking on a total of 11 percent over two straight sessions, as some investors bet that a bottom had formed to the seven-month long rout on the market even as others remained pessimistic. * U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Monday after a late rally driven by hopes for a Greek debt deal and as energy shares bounced with oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Dec 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Jan 1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb Grains prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 494.25 1.50 +0.30% -1.69% 559.39 13 CBOT corn 371.25 1.50 +0.41% +0.34% 392.60 29 CBOT soy 962.25 2.75 +0.29% +0.13% 1010.18 30 CBOT rice $10.22 -$0.09 -0.87% -3.36% $11.44 19 WTI crude $49.90 $0.33 +0.67% +3.44% $49.55 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.001 +0.04% +0.52% USD/AUD 0.780 0.000 +0.03% +0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)