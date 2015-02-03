* U.S. wheat ticks up after sliding 2 pct on Monday

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 U.S. wheat edged up on Tuesday as bargain buying supported the market which slid to a four-month low in the previous session on expectations of higher global supplies this year.

Soybeans rose half a percent, snapping a five-session losing streak, but forecasts for record output in Brazil capped gains. Corn gained after closing almost unchanged on Monday.

Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.94-3/4 a bushel by 0235 GMT, having closed down 2 percent on Monday when prices hit a low of $4.92-1/4 a bushel, the weakest since early October.

March soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.64-1/4 a bushel and corn added 0.4 percent to $3.71-1/4 a bushel.

"European wheat is looking pretty cheap and there is not much concern at the moment about the state of any of the wheat crops in the northern hemisphere," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.

A major snowstorm that moved through the central United States over the weekend dumped more than a foot of snow on Midwest wheat areas, providing a protective cover for the dormant crop against frigid temperatures expected later this week, agricultural meteorologists said on Monday.

But the deep snowfall will slow the movement of grain and livestock early this week from Iowa eastward to Ohio as it will take a couple days for the Midwest to dig out.

In Canada, stockpiles of wheat and canola at the end of 2014 were thought to be among the biggest in recent decades, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts showed ahead of a Statistics Canada report on Wednesday.

The market awaits results of an import tender from Egypt, the world's top importer of wheat, for signs of any demand for U.S. supplies which have been losing business.

Saudi Arabia bought 690,000 tonnes of hard wheat via a tender, the country's main state grain agency Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organisation said on Monday. The wheat, with 12.5 percent protein content, is for shipment during April and May, GSFMO said in a statement.

Private exporters reported sales of 132,600 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico, including 121,550 tonnes for delivery in 2014/15 and 11,050 tonnes for 2015/16, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday. The marketing year for corn begins on Sept. 1.

Prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 494.75 2.00 +0.41% -1.59% 559.41 13 CBOT corn 371.25 1.50 +0.41% +0.34% 392.60 29 CBOT soy 964.25 4.75 +0.50% +0.34% 1010.25 33 CBOT rice $10.16 -$0.15 -1.46% -3.93% $11.44 18 WTI crude $50.04 $0.47 +0.95% +3.73% $49.55 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.000 +0.01% +0.49% USD/AUD 0.781 0.000 +0.05% +0.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)