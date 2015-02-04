SYDNEY, Feb 4 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 0.5 percent on Wednesday, extending two-day gains to 5 percent as signs of increased demand stoked a rebound after prices hit a four-month low earlier in the week. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat climbed 0.73 percent to $5.17-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 4.3 percent on Tuesday. * March soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $9.90 a bushel. They firmed 2.9 percent on Tuesday when prices hit their highest since Jan. 15 at $9.99 a bushel. * March corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.87-1/4 a bushel, having advanced 4.4 percent in the previous session when prices marked $3.88-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 21. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's attache in Brazil cut the outlook for the Brazilian soybean crop due to drought. * Egypt's GASC on Tuesday bought 300,000 tonnes of Romanian and French wheat for shipment during first-half of March. * Saudi Arabia bought 690,000 tonnes of hard wheat via a tender, the country's main state grain agency Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organisation (GSFMO) said on Monday. * Iraq issued an international tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced either from the United States, Canada, Australia or Russia, the trade ministry said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The greenback nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a year as investors cut long positions in a torrid session for dollar bulls. * U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after a tumbling dollar had pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the last four sessions. * U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, led by energy shares as oil prices extended their recent rally, while higher-than-expected January car sales also bolstered the advance. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI Jan 0850 France Markit services PMI Jan 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Jan 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Dec 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Jan 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Jan 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jan Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 517.50 3.75 +0.73% +5.02% 556.22 43 CBOT corn 387.25 1.50 +0.39% +4.73% 392.31 58 CBOT soy 990.00 3.00 +0.30% +3.18% 1009.43 58 CBOT rice $10.49 $0.11 +1.01% +1.80% $11.38 32 WTI crude $52.21 -$0.84 -1.58% +5.33% $49.51 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.147 -$0.001 -0.10% +1.12% USD/AUD 0.780 0.001 +0.09% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)