SYDNEY, Feb 5 U.S. soybean futures fell for a second session on Thursday, pushed lower by favorable weather in key South American growing regions and a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.13 percent to $9.70-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Wednesday. * March corn dropped 0.33 percent to $3.82-1/4 a bushel, after ending the previous session down 0.6 percent. * March wheat eased 0.3 percent to $5.09-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.54 percent on Wednesday. Wheat had earlier touched a one-week high of $5.21-3/4 a bushel. * Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Bangladesh and South Korea have all purchased or tendered for wheat this week. * Statistics Canada also released its Dec. 31 stocks data on Wednesday, which landed within traders' expectations. Stats Canada said all-wheat stocks were 24.8 million tonnes, the second-largest in 18 years. Canola supplies totalled 11.1 million tonnes, the second-highest ever, and soybean stocks jumped 29.4 percent to a record 3.5 million tonnes. * U.S. Energy Information Administration ethanol showed a weekly drop in corn ethanol production of 30,000 barrels per day to 948,000 bpd, the lowest output since the first week of November 2014. MARKET NEWS * The euro took a spill early on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would no longer accept Greek bonds as collateral for its liquidity operations, dealing a blow to Athens which is seeking debt relief from euro zone lenders. * U.S. crude edged up to near $49 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, rebounding slightly after losing 9 percent in one of its biggest daily routs ever as inventories rose to a record high. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rally as energy shares slid with oil prices and as investor anxiety about the euro zone returned in the closing minutes of trading. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. International trade Dec 1330 U.S. Labor costs Q4 Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 509.50 -1.50 -0.29% -0.83% 552.13 37 CBOT corn 382.25 -1.25 -0.33% -0.91% 391.20 51 CBOT soy 970.75 -1.25 -0.13% -1.65% 1006.34 44 CBOT rice $10.28 $0.03 +0.24% -1.06% $11.30 23 WTI crude $48.93 $0.48 +0.99% -7.77% $49.17 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 -$0.001 -0.10% -1.27% USD/AUD 0.775 0.000 +0.05% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)