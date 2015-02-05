(Corrects grammatical typo in headline) * Soybeans rebound slightly from heavy losses on Wednesday * Corn eases, under pressure from ample global stocks * Wheat falls, shrugs off signs of increased demand By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 5 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday, recovering slightly from losses of more 1.5 percent, although favorable weather conditions in Brazil kept a lid on gains. Corn edged lower, extending losses into a second session, while wheat also fell. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.1 percent to 9.73 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session. However, analysts said the outlook for Brazilian supplies would likely cap any gains. "The Brazilian Real continuing to tumble - improving the competitiveness of Brazil's soybeans - to close on near-decade lows," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "Weather forecasters continue to expect timely rainfall in most Brazilian crop areas. Brazil's dry north-east should see substantial falls of rain starting Friday." March corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.82-3/4 a bushel, after ending the previous session down 0.6 percent. Analysts said corn continues to come under pressure from ample global supplies and signs of slowing ethanol demand. U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed a weekly drop in corn ethanol production of 30,000 barrels per day to 948,000 bpd, the lowest output since the first week of November 2014. March wheat eased 0.4 percent to $5.08-3/4 a bushel. The grain closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday after earlier touching a one-week high of $5.21-3/4 a bushel. Wheat continues to shrug off support from signs of increased demand. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Bangladesh and South Korea have all purchased or tendered for wheat this week. Statistics Canada also released its Dec. 31 stocks data on Wednesday, which landed within traders' expectations. Stats Canada said all-wheat stocks were 24.8 million tonnes, the second-largest in 18 years. Grains prices at 0211 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.75 -2.25 -0.44% -0.97% 552.10 37 CBOT corn 382.75 -0.75 -0.20% -0.78% 391.22 51 CBOT soy 973.00 1.00 +0.10% -1.42% 1006.42 46 CBOT rice $10.29 $0.04 +0.34% -0.96% $11.30 24 WTI crude $48.94 $0.49 +1.01% -7.75% $49.17 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.001 +0.07% -1.11% USD/AUD 0.778 0.003 +0.37% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)