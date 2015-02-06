SYDNEY, Feb 6 U.S. wheat futures rose about 0.7 percent on Friday as the grain was poised to record weekly gains of more than 5 percent, drawing support from expectations of firmer international demand. Soybeans and corn also edged higher on the day and are set for weekly gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat up more than 5 percent for the week, its first weekly gain in seven weeks. * March soybeans up nearly 2.5 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in a month. * March corn up 4.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since late October. * Egypt's state grain buyer could soon announce tenders to buy wheat of U.S. origin only, in order to make use of a $100 million credit line made available to it by the United States. * Soybeans rose as surging Malaysian palm oil futures lifted global vegetable oils markets on speculation the world's top producer Indonesia will increase biodiesel subsidies, making blending profitable. * U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Jan. 29 came in at the high end of market estimates but were the second-lowest since October, indicating a seasonal slowdown. MARKET NEWS * The euro on Friday held onto gains made during the latest swing back to optimism in the Greek debt saga, while the market awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls later in the day for further cues. * U.S. crude rose as much as $1 in early Asian trade on Friday, continuing a rebound from near six-year lows plumbed last week, but rising global inventories could cap gains. * U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as energy shares bounced with oil prices, while news Pfizer would buy Hospira in a massive deal further boosted the market. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Dec 0745 France Budget balance Dec 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jan 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Jan 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Dec Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 529.25 3.50 +0.67% +3.57% 549.13 55 CBOT corn 386.50 1.25 +0.32% +0.78% 390.38 55 CBOT soy 984.75 3.50 +0.36% +1.31% 1004.67 52 CBOT rice $10.55 $0.09 +0.91% +2.88% $11.25 39 WTI crude $50.94 $0.46 +0.91% +5.14% $49.02 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.147 -$0.001 -0.09% +1.07% USD/AUD 0.782 0.003 +0.35% +0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)