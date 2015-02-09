SYDNEY, Feb 9 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Monday, rebounding from losses of nearly 1 percent in the
previous session, though gains were checked by weak Chinese
import data, raising fears of soft demand for the oilseed from
the world's largest buyer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $9.74-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on
Friday.
* March corn rose 0.45 percent to $3.87-1/2 a bushel;,
having gained 0.13 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.29 a bushel,
having closed up 0.24 percent on Friday.
* China's trade performance slumped in January, with exports
falling 3.3 percent from year-ago levels while imports tumbled
19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had expected and
highlighting deepening weakness in the Chinese economy.
* Egypt's state grain buyer could soon announce tenders to
buy wheat of U.S. origin only in order to make use of a $100
million credit line made available to it by the United States.
* Russia could harvest 85-95 million tonnes of grains this
year, the head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on
Friday, describing the forecast as moderately optimistic.
* Brazil's dry northeast may see drier conditions after
welcome rainfall on the weekend. Weather models though are
projecting an extended dry spell in the region so relief may be
short-lived.
* Should those projections persist there may be some further
small downgrades to Brazilian crop estimates, analysts said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held to a swathe of gains on Monday after
robust U.S. jobs data helped rekindle views that the Federal
Reserve will hike interest rates as early as June.
* Oil prices jumped on Monday as falling U.S. oil rig counts
and conflict in producer Libya helped stretch a rally from last
week when crude surged the most since 2011.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data Dec
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Feb
1500 U.S. Employment trends Feb
Grains prices at 0124 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 529.00 2.00 +0.38% +0.62% 546.30 54
CBOT corn 387.50 1.75 +0.45% +0.58% 389.68 56
CBOT soy 974.25 0.75 +0.08% -0.71% 1002.24 46
CBOT rice $10.68 -$0.06 -0.56% +2.20% $11.20 47
WTI crude $52.19 $0.50 +0.97% +0.97% $48.83 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.132 $0.001 +0.07% -1.34%
USD/AUD 0.776 -0.003 -0.45% -0.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)