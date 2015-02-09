* Wheat rises for 3rd day on expectations of strong demand

* Soy ticks up, gains capped by record S.American supply (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Chicago wheat futures rose for a third straight session on Monday to trade near a two-week top on expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies after prices slid to a four-month low last week.

Soybeans also edged higher but the gains were capped by forecasts of record output in South America and weak Chinese import data that raised fears of slowing demand from the world's largest buyer.

Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.9 percent to $5.31-1/2 a bushel by 0247 GMT, not far from Friday's top of $5.34 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 26.

March soybeans added 0.2 percent to $9.75-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Friday, while corn rose 0.7 percent to $3.88-1/4 a bushel after gaining 0.1 percent in the previous session.

"The wheat market has probably done a lot of work to the downside recently, it could be fund buying and profit-taking on the previously held shorts," said Simon Clancy, a director at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

Egypt's state grain buyer could soon announce tenders to buy wheat of U.S. origin to make use of a $100 million credit line made available to it by the United States.

Top wheat importer Egypt has been snapping up cheaper cargoes from France over the past few months. It was the No.1 destination for French soft wheat exports in December for the second month in a row.

The soybeans market is being weighed down by slowing demand from China, which accounts for more than 60 percent of global soybean imports.

China imported 6.88 million tonnes of soybeans in January, down 19.3 percent from 8.53 million tonnes in December, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

China's overall trade performance slumped in January, with exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago levels and imports tumbling 19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had expected and highlighting deepening weakness in the Chinese economy.

Brazil and Argentina are on track for record soybean crops this year following all-time high production in the United States last year.

Argentina will produce a largest-ever soybean crop of 57 million tonnes in the 2014-15 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said last week in its first harvest forecast for this crop year.

Prices at 0247 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 531.50 4.50 +0.85% +1.09% 546.38 56 CBOT corn 388.25 2.50 +0.65% +0.78% 389.71 57 CBOT soy 975.25 1.75 +0.18% -0.61% 1002.28 47 CBOT rice $10.64 -$0.11 -0.98% +1.77% $11.20 45 WTI crude $52.38 $0.69 +1.33% +1.33% $48.84 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.002 +0.21% -1.20% USD/AUD 0.777 -0.002 -0.31% -0.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)