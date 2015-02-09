* Wheat rises for 3rd day on expectations of strong demand
* Soy ticks up, gains capped by record S.American supply
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Chicago wheat futures rose for
a third straight session on Monday to trade near a two-week top
on expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies after prices
slid to a four-month low last week.
Soybeans also edged higher but the gains were capped by
forecasts of record output in South America and weak Chinese
import data that raised fears of slowing demand from the world's
largest buyer.
Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.9 percent to
$5.31-1/2 a bushel by 0247 GMT, not far from Friday's top of
$5.34 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 26.
March soybeans added 0.2 percent to $9.75-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Friday, while corn
rose 0.7 percent to $3.88-1/4 a bushel after gaining 0.1
percent in the previous session.
"The wheat market has probably done a lot of work to the
downside recently, it could be fund buying and profit-taking on
the previously held shorts," said Simon Clancy, a director at
IKON Commodities in Sydney.
Egypt's state grain buyer could soon announce tenders to buy
wheat of U.S. origin to make use of a $100 million credit line
made available to it by the United States.
Top wheat importer Egypt has been snapping up cheaper
cargoes from France over the past few months. It was the No.1
destination for French soft wheat exports in December for the
second month in a row.
The soybeans market is being weighed down by slowing demand
from China, which accounts for more than 60 percent of global
soybean imports.
China imported 6.88 million tonnes of soybeans in January,
down 19.3 percent from 8.53 million tonnes in December, figures
from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.
China's overall trade performance slumped in January, with
exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago levels and imports
tumbling 19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had expected and
highlighting deepening weakness in the Chinese economy.
Brazil and Argentina are on track for record soybean crops
this year following all-time high production in the United
States last year.
Argentina will produce a largest-ever soybean crop of 57
million tonnes in the 2014-15 season, the Buenos Aires Grains
Exchange said last week in its first harvest forecast for this
crop year.
Prices at 0247 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 531.50 4.50 +0.85% +1.09% 546.38 56
CBOT corn 388.25 2.50 +0.65% +0.78% 389.71 57
CBOT soy 975.25 1.75 +0.18% -0.61% 1002.28 47
CBOT rice $10.64 -$0.11 -0.98% +1.77% $11.20 45
WTI crude $52.38 $0.69 +1.33% +1.33% $48.84 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.002 +0.21% -1.20%
USD/AUD 0.777 -0.002 -0.31% -0.33%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Tom Hogue)