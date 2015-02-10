SYDNEY, Feb 10 U.S. soybeans edged higher for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, drawing support from concerns that South American production may fall short of expectations, though gains were checked as investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.13 percent to $9.79-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.51 percent on Monday. * March corn unchanged at 3.91-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.43 percent in the previous session. * March wheat unchanged at $5.29-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.52 percent on Monday. * Private exporters reported sales of 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2014/2015 marketing year, which begun Sept. 1, 2014, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday. * Local analysts at AgRural and FCStone have cut their forecasts for Brazil's soybean crop after dry January weather hurt the crop's potential, though it is still expected to set a record. * The USDA was likely to make only minor adjustments to its forecasts, and global grain supplies were ample in the early days of bumper South American harvests, which follow record-high U.S. corn and soy crops last autumn. MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies held onto modest gains early on Tuesday, having risen broadly on a further rebound in oil prices and as the U.S. dollar faded somewhat after a payrolls-inspired rally ran out of steam. * Oil jumped for a third straight session on Monday as OPEC forecast greater demand for crude this year than previously thought and projected less supply from countries outside the producer group. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors worried about Greek debt negotiations and disappointing Chinese economic data on top of uncertainty about U.S. interest rates. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Jan 0130 China Producer prices Jan 0745 France Industrial output Dec 1400 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jan 1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Dec 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Dec 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 1700 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Feb Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 529.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.52% 543.63 54 CBOT corn 391.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.43% 389.03 62 CBOT soy 979.75 1.25 +0.13% +0.64% 999.89 49 CBOT rice $10.48 $0.04 +0.43% -2.42% $11.13 41 WTI crude $52.28 -$0.58 -1.10% +1.14% $48.86 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.001 +0.05% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.780 0.001 +0.08% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)