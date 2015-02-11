SYDNEY, Feb 11 U.S. wheat dipped for a second session on Wednesday as prices continued to come under pressure following a larger-than-expected global stocks forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.1 percent to $5.21 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Tuesday. * March soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.70 a bushel, having closed down 1.0 percent on Tuesday. * March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.88-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.8 percent in the previous session. * USDA pegged global wheat ending stocks at 197.85 million tonnes, up from the average analyst estimate of 195.83 million and the largest supply since 2009/10 marketing season. * Domestic corn stocks were forecast to be smaller than previously thought as increased usage by ethanol producers and the food, seed and industrial sectors overcame reduced demand from the feed sector, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly supply and demand report. * U.S. soybean supplies were tighter than expected due to rising demand on both the domestic and export fronts, USDA said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at one-month highs versus the yen early on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in Treasury yields, while uncertainty over a new debt deal for Greece kept a cloud over the euro. * U.S. crude futures held near $51 a barrel after briefly rising more than $1 on Wednesday, following a smaller than expected rise in crude stocks according to an industry group. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that Greek debt negotiations could result in a deal that stabilizes Europe, while Apple helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as it became the first U.S. company worth more than $700 billion. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Current account Dec 1900 U.S. Federal budget Jan 1530 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.00 -0.75 -0.14% -1.65% 540.21 46 CBOT corn 388.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.70% 388.11 57 CBOT soy 970.00 1.00 +0.10% -0.87% 996.91 44 CBOT rice $10.22 -$0.01 -0.15% -2.06% $11.06 34 WTI crude $50.76 $0.74 +1.48% -3.97% $48.69 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.001 +0.07% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.778 0.001 +0.08% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)