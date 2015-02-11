SYDNEY, Feb 11 U.S. wheat dipped for a second
session on Wednesday as prices continued to come under pressure
following a larger-than-expected global stocks forecast by the
U.S. Department of Agriculture.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.1 percent
to $5.21 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Tuesday.
* March soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.70 a bushel,
having closed down 1.0 percent on Tuesday.
* March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.88-1/2 a bushel,
having slid 0.8 percent in the previous session.
* USDA pegged global wheat ending stocks at 197.85 million
tonnes, up from the average analyst estimate of 195.83 million
and the largest supply since 2009/10 marketing season.
* Domestic corn stocks were forecast to be smaller than
previously thought as increased usage by ethanol producers and
the food, seed and industrial sectors overcame reduced demand
from the feed sector, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in
its monthly supply and demand report.
* U.S. soybean supplies were tighter than expected due to
rising demand on both the domestic and export fronts, USDA said
on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at one-month highs versus the yen early
on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in Treasury yields, while
uncertainty over a new debt deal for Greece kept a cloud over
the euro.
* U.S. crude futures held near $51 a barrel after
briefly rising more than $1 on Wednesday, following a smaller
than expected rise in crude stocks according to an industry
group.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that Greek debt
negotiations could result in a deal that stabilizes Europe,
while Apple helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as it became the
first U.S. company worth more than $700 billion.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0745 France Current account Dec
1900 U.S. Federal budget Jan
1530 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
Grains prices at 0120 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 521.00 -0.75 -0.14% -1.65% 540.21 46
CBOT corn 388.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.70% 388.11 57
CBOT soy 970.00 1.00 +0.10% -0.87% 996.91 44
CBOT rice $10.22 -$0.01 -0.15% -2.06% $11.06 34
WTI crude $50.76 $0.74 +1.48% -3.97% $48.69 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.001 +0.07% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.778 0.001 +0.08% -0.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)