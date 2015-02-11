* U.S wheat extends losses as USDA lifts supply forecast
* Soybeans tick up after dropping 1 pct on Tuesday
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Chicago wheat futures fell for
a second session on Wednesday, under pressure from a
bigger-than-expected supply forecast by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture and a lack of demand.
Soybeans were largely unchanged after dropping almost 1
percent in the previous session, while corn futures continued to
struggle in the face of ample world supplies.
Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.4 percent to
$5.19-3/4 a bushel by 0223 GMT, having closed down 1.5 percent
on Tuesday.
March soybeans rose quarter of a cent to $9.69-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Tuesday and corn
gave up 0.25 cents to $3.87-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.8
percent in the previous session.
"Chicago wheat is way too expensive relative to everything
else. It is not competing for any export market share," said one
Melbourne-based analyst.
"It is pretty hard for the soybean market to rally as we had
plentiful supplies from the U.S. last year and now record
production is coming from South America."
The USDA in its monthly supply-demand report pegged global
wheat ending stocks at 197.85 million tonnes, up from the
average analyst estimate of 195.83 million and the largest
supply since 2009/10 marketing season.
Fierce competition on the export market culled overseas
demand for U.S. wheat, which is seen as expensive. The USDA cut
its U.S. wheat export projection by 2.7 percent to 900 million
bushels.
The USDA's estimate of U.S. domestic ending stocks for corn
and soybeans were smaller than average estimates but within the
range of expectations.
Global corn production increased by 5 million tonnes due to
larger harvest outlooks for Ukraine and Argentina, both of which
have taken away export market share from the United States in
recent years.
U.S. soybean supplies were tighter than expected due to
rising demand on both the domestic and export fronts, it said.
Grains prices at 0223 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 519.75 -2.00 -0.38% -1.89% 540.17 44
CBOT corn 387.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.89% 388.08 55
CBOT soy 969.25 0.25 +0.03% -0.95% 996.88 44
CBOT rice $10.23 $0.00 -0.05% -1.96% $11.06 34
WTI crude $50.59 $0.57 +1.14% -4.29% $48.69 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.001 +0.08% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.778 0.001 +0.13% -0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)