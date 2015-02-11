(Updates U.S. market activity to close) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Feb 11 U.S. wheat and soybeans were narrowly higher on Wednesday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session on support from bargain buying and active spread trading after prices tumbled following a bearish government crop report released on Tuesday. Corn futures trimmed losses but still finished lower at the Chicago Board of Trade, weighed down by the largest stockpiles of grain-based ethanol in more than two years. Bull spreading in soybean futures <0#S:> was linked to gains in U.S. cash markets, with shippers on the U.S. Gulf Coast eager for supplies before global buyers turn attention to record harvests in South America. "Soybeans are seeing most of the volume in spreads," said independent trader Ken Smithmier. "Firmer soy basis and the positions rolling are helping to spike the (March-May soy spread)." CBOT March soybeans gained 8-3/4 cents to $9.77 per bushel, recovering after falling to a one-week low of $9.66 earlier in the session. March futures' discount to the May contract shrank to 3-3/4 cents, with the spread trading 1SH5-K5 at its widest levels since June. It also was the fourth day of the five-session Goldman roll, in which index funds roll long positions from nearby contracts into deferred months. CBOT March wheat was up 4 cents at $5.25-3/4, while CBOT March corn edged 2-1/4 cents lower to $3.85-3/4. Investors who had squared positions ahead of Tuesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly crop report were resuming dealings, while some traders also were exiting short bets. Still, USDA forecasts for big global stockpiles of wheat, corn and soybeans were likely to anchor gains. "Soybeans are seeing some support today from the USDA's lowered forecasts of U.S. soybean stocks plus rising demand for U.S. soybeans in export markets," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "However, the recovery in soybean prices is limited with the USDA still forecasting large world supplies." Name Last Pct Net Pvs Change Change Close CORN MAR5 385.75 -0.58 -2.25 388 SOYBEANS MAR5 977 0.9 8.75 969 SOY MEAL MAR5 329.6 0.83 2.7 326.9 SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 31.75 0.95 0.3 31.45 WHEAT SRW MAR5 525.75 0.77 4 521.75 ROUGH RICE MAR5 10.38 1.42 0.145 10.235 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 187 0.13 0.25 186.75 LIGHT CRUDE MAR5 49.38 -1.28 -0.64 50.02 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17862.14 -0.04 -6.62 17868.76 BALTIC EXCH DRY 553 -0.54 -3 556 US DOLLAR INDEX 95.001 0.26 0.243 94.758 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Peter Galloway and Grant McCool)