(Updates U.S. market activity to close)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Feb 11 U.S. wheat and soybeans were
narrowly higher on Wednesday, rebounding from losses earlier in
the session on support from bargain buying and active spread
trading after prices tumbled following a bearish government crop
report released on Tuesday.
Corn futures trimmed losses but still finished lower at the
Chicago Board of Trade, weighed down by the largest stockpiles
of grain-based ethanol in more than two years.
Bull spreading in soybean futures <0#S:> was linked to gains
in U.S. cash markets, with shippers on the U.S. Gulf Coast eager
for supplies before global buyers turn attention to record
harvests in South America.
"Soybeans are seeing most of the volume in spreads," said
independent trader Ken Smithmier. "Firmer soy basis and the
positions rolling are helping to spike the (March-May soy
spread)."
CBOT March soybeans gained 8-3/4 cents to $9.77 per
bushel, recovering after falling to a one-week low of $9.66
earlier in the session. March futures' discount to the May
contract shrank to 3-3/4 cents, with the spread trading
1SH5-K5 at its widest levels since June.
It also was the fourth day of the five-session Goldman roll,
in which index funds roll long positions from nearby contracts
into deferred months.
CBOT March wheat was up 4 cents at $5.25-3/4, while
CBOT March corn edged 2-1/4 cents lower to $3.85-3/4.
Investors who had squared positions ahead of Tuesday's U.S.
Department of Agriculture monthly crop report were resuming
dealings, while some traders also were exiting short bets.
Still, USDA forecasts for big global stockpiles of wheat,
corn and soybeans were likely to anchor gains.
"Soybeans are seeing some support today from the USDA's
lowered forecasts of U.S. soybean stocks plus rising demand for
U.S. soybeans in export markets," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood
economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "However, the recovery in soybean
prices is limited with the USDA still forecasting large world
supplies."
Name Last Pct Net Pvs
Change Change Close
CORN MAR5 385.75 -0.58 -2.25 388
SOYBEANS MAR5 977 0.9 8.75 969
SOY MEAL MAR5 329.6 0.83 2.7 326.9
SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 31.75 0.95 0.3 31.45
WHEAT SRW MAR5 525.75 0.77 4 521.75
ROUGH RICE MAR5 10.38 1.42 0.145 10.235
M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 187 0.13 0.25 186.75
LIGHT CRUDE MAR5 49.38 -1.28 -0.64 50.02
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17862.14 -0.04 -6.62 17868.76
BALTIC EXCH DRY 553 -0.54 -3 556
US DOLLAR INDEX 95.001 0.26 0.243 94.758
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Grant McCool)