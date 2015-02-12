SYDNEY, Feb 12 U.S. wheat fell on Thursday, edging lower after modest gains in the previous session, as ample global supplies offset temporary support from bargain buying. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.24 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday. * March soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.76-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * March corn unchanged at $3.85-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session. * Soybeans draw some support from for bull spreading in soybean futures <0#S:>, which was linked to gains in U.S. cash markets, with shippers on the U.S. Gulf Coast eager for supplies before global buyers turn attention to record harvests in South America. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its monthly supply-demand report pegged global wheat ending stocks at 197.85 million tonnes, up from an average analyst estimate of 195.83 million and the largest supply since the 2009/10 marketing season. * Investors who had squared positions ahead of Tuesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly crop report were resuming dealings, while some traders also were exiting short bets. MARKET NEWS * The euro took a dip early in Asia on Thursday, buffeted by a barrage of conflicting headlines that left investors no clearer on whether Greece may yet secure a new debt agreement with its European lenders. * Oil prices fell as much as 3 percent on Wednesday after U.S. stockpiles hit record highs, and analysts and traders said the market could shed more of a two-week rebound that was spurred by expectations of lower output. * U.S. stock futures rose late on Wednesday after Europe agreed on a way forward with Greece on debt negotiations that had been holding back U.S. investors worried about European stability. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial output Dec 1330 U.S. Retail sales Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Business inventories Dec Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.00 -1.75 -0.33% +0.43% 537.77 50 CBOT corn 385.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.58% 387.33 51 CBOT soy 976.50 -1.25 -0.13% +0.77% 994.92 50 CBOT rice $10.36 -$0.02 -0.19% +1.22% $11.01 41 WTI crude $49.43 $0.59 +1.21% -1.18% $48.47 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.05% USD/AUD 0.765 -0.006 -0.82% -1.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)