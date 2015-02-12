* Wheat gives up Wednesday's gains on abundant supplies

* Soybeans fall as S.America heads for record production (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Thursday giving up some of last session's gains due to pressure from plentiful global supplies and poor demand for expensive U.S. grains.

Soybeans edged lower, falling for nine out of 13 sessions, on forecasts of all-time high production in South America, following record output in the United States last year.

Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.24-3/4 a bushel by 0239 GMT, having closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

Soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.76-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Wednesday, and corn gave up a quarter of a cent to trade at $3.85-1/2 a bushel after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session.

"The market must face the hurdle at some point of having lots of U.S. soybeans still available as a wave of South American supplies become available," Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"Weather forecasters continue to expect timely rainfall in most South American crop areas."

Argentina will produce a record 58 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2014-15 season, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday, citing recent rains as a key factor increasing its previous estimate of 54.5 million tonnes.

Brazil is estimated to produce 94.5 million tonnes of soybeans this year, up from 86.7 million tonnes a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The wheat market is also facing headwinds from rising world supplies.

The USDA in its monthly supply-demand report pegged global wheat ending stocks at 197.85 million tonnes, up from an average analyst estimate of 195.83 million and the largest supply since the 2009/10 marketing season.

Corn came under pressure on Wednesday because of large supplies of grain-based fuel ethanol.

Stockpiles of U.S. ethanol rose to the largest in more than two years as producers of the grain-based biofuel boosted output for the first time in three weeks, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

Prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.75 -1.00 -0.19% +0.57% 537.79 50 CBOT corn 385.50 -0.25 -0.06% -0.64% 387.32 51 CBOT soy 976.50 -1.25 -0.13% +0.77% 994.92 50 CBOT rice $10.43 $0.04 +0.43% +1.86% $11.01 44 WTI crude $49.49 $0.65 +1.33% -1.06% $48.47 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.765 -0.007 -0.88% -1.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)