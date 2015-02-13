SYDNEY, Feb 13 U.S. soybean futures edged higher for a second consecutive session, pushing weekly gains beyond 1 percent as the oilseed draws support from strong demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans up more than 1 percent for the week, the second straight weekly gain. * March corn down more than 0.5 percent for the week, the third weekly fall in the past month. * March wheat down more than 1 percent for the week, the seventh weekly loss in the last two months. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday said weekly soybean export sales were a stronger-than-expected 746,200 tonnes. * Wheat exports in line with market expectations, while corn weekly export sales exceeded analysts' forecasts. * Domestic demand for soybeans also was strong, causing U.S. cash market dealers to tighten basis bids to drum up sales from farmers. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive on Friday after soft U.S. economic data halted its surge against peers such as the yen and euro while the market awaited further developments in Greek debt negotiations. * Oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday after two days of losses as news of deeper industry spending cuts and a sinking U.S. dollar revived buying. * U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, with a rally in technology stocks leading the Nasdaq to a 15-year high, while a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine also eased tensions. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0630 France GDP Q4 0700 Germany GDP Q4 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Jan 0900 Italy GDP Q4 1000 Euro zone GDP Q4 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec 1330 U.S. Import prices Jan 1330 U.S. Export prices Jan 1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Feb Grains prices at 0147 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 520.75 -0.50 -0.10% -0.95% 535.38 45 CBOT corn 383.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.58% 386.78 46 CBOT soy 985.00 1.25 +0.13% +0.74% 993.88 54 CBOT rice $10.38 $0.04 +0.44% -0.05% $10.96 43 WTI crude $51.07 -$0.14 -0.27% +4.57% $48.46 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.000 -0.04% +0.59% USD/AUD 0.775 0.001 +0.16% +0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)