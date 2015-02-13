* Soybeans extend gains on expectations of strong demand

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Chicago soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Friday, poised for a second week of gains as expectations of strong demand buoyed the market.

Corn and wheat were on track for weekly losses, pressured by ample global supplies which are likely to keep a lid on prices.

Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans have risen 1.5 percent this week, adding to last week's 1.3 percent gain. Corn is down around half a percent for the week, its fourth such drop in five weeks, while wheat has shed 1 percent, the market's seventh weekly loss in two months.

"There has been some activity in soybeans post the USDA report," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

"Soybeans supplies are rising this year but look at the projections for U.S. soybean exports, they are talking about record pace of shipments, that points to pretty strong demand."

On Friday, soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.88-1/2 a bushel by 0250 GMT, corn gained 0.3 percent $3.84-1/4 a bushel and wheat added 0.1 percent to $5.21-3/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its monthly supply-demand report said U.S. soybean supplies were tighter than expected due to rising domestic and export demand. It pegged 2014/15 U.S. end stocks for soybeans at 385 million bushels, down from 410 million bushels a month ago.

The agency on Thursday said weekly soybean export sales were a stronger-than-expected 746,200 tonnes.

There was additional support for soybeans after Brazilian government's crop supply agency Conab cut its forecast for the 2014/15 soybean crop now being harvested to 94.6 million tonnes on Thursday from 95.9 million tonnes seen in January, citing damage caused by dry weather.

It said Brazil would likely export 47.8 million tonnes of the soybean crop, down from 49.6 million tonnes seen last month.

U.S. soybean processors likely maintained a healthy crushing pace during January as they scrambled to keep up with surging domestic demand, analysts said.

Soybean crushing was expected to come in at 162.673 million bushels in the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly report set for release on Tuesday, according to the average estimate from nine analysts in a Reuters poll.

Weekly U.S. wheat exports were in line with market expectations, while corn sales exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Grains prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.75 0.50 +0.10% -0.76% 535.41 46 CBOT corn 384.25 1.25 +0.33% -0.39% 386.81 48 CBOT soy 988.50 4.75 +0.48% +1.10% 993.99 56 CBOT rice $10.39 $0.05 +0.53% +0.05% $10.96 43 WTI crude $51.12 -$0.09 -0.18% +4.67% $48.46 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.000 -0.02% +0.61% USD/AUD 0.774 0.001 +0.13% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)