* Soybeans extend gains on expectations of strong demand
* Corn, wheat face weekly declines on plentiful supplies
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Chicago soybean futures rose
for a third consecutive session on Friday, poised for a second
week of gains as expectations of strong demand buoyed the
market.
Corn and wheat were on track for weekly losses, pressured by
ample global supplies which are likely to keep a lid on prices.
Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans have risen 1.5
percent this week, adding to last week's 1.3 percent gain. Corn
is down around half a percent for the week, its fourth
such drop in five weeks, while wheat has shed 1 percent,
the market's seventh weekly loss in two months.
"There has been some activity in soybeans post the USDA
report," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National
Australia Bank.
"Soybeans supplies are rising this year but look at the
projections for U.S. soybean exports, they are talking about
record pace of shipments, that points to pretty strong demand."
On Friday, soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.88-1/2 a bushel
by 0250 GMT, corn gained 0.3 percent $3.84-1/4 a bushel and
wheat added 0.1 percent to $5.21-3/4 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its monthly
supply-demand report said U.S. soybean supplies were tighter
than expected due to rising domestic and export demand. It
pegged 2014/15 U.S. end stocks for soybeans at 385 million
bushels, down from 410 million bushels a month ago.
The agency on Thursday said weekly soybean export sales were
a stronger-than-expected 746,200 tonnes.
There was additional support for soybeans after Brazilian
government's crop supply agency Conab cut its forecast for the
2014/15 soybean crop now being harvested to 94.6 million tonnes
on Thursday from 95.9 million tonnes seen in January, citing
damage caused by dry weather.
It said Brazil would likely export 47.8 million tonnes of
the soybean crop, down from 49.6 million tonnes seen last month.
U.S. soybean processors likely maintained a healthy crushing
pace during January as they scrambled to keep up with surging
domestic demand, analysts said.
Soybean crushing was expected to come in at 162.673 million
bushels in the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly
report set for release on Tuesday, according to the average
estimate from nine analysts in a Reuters poll.
Weekly U.S. wheat exports were in line with market
expectations, while corn sales exceeded analysts' forecasts.
Grains prices at 0250 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 521.75 0.50 +0.10% -0.76% 535.41 46
CBOT corn 384.25 1.25 +0.33% -0.39% 386.81 48
CBOT soy 988.50 4.75 +0.48% +1.10% 993.99 56
CBOT rice $10.39 $0.05 +0.53% +0.05% $10.96 43
WTI crude $51.12 -$0.09 -0.18% +4.67% $48.46 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.000 -0.02% +0.61%
USD/AUD 0.774 0.001 +0.13% +0.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
