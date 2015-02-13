* Soybeans extend gains on brisk export, domestic demand

* Corn, wheat steady but set for weekly drop

* Ample global supplies still hang over crop markets (Updates after European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Chicago soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Friday, poised for a second week of gains as signs of strong demand offset background pressure from swelling global supply.

Corn and wheat were steady with spillover support from soybeans, but were on track for weekly losses as the cereals markets also faced ample supplies.

Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans have risen 1.4 percent this week, adding to a similar gain last week.

On Friday, the spot contract was up 0.3 percent to $9.87 a bushel by 1243 GMT, after earlier reaching their highest in more than a week at $9.93.

The market has drawn impetus from Tuesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply-demand report which showed lower-than-expected U.S. soybean stocks, due to rising domestic and export demand, even as it put world production of the oilseed at a record high in 2014/15.

The USDA then reported on Thursday weekly soybean export sales at a stronger-than-expected 746,200 tonnes.

"Soybeans supplies are rising this year but look at the projections for U.S. soybean exports, they (USDA) are talking about a record pace of shipments, that points to pretty strong demand," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

Cuts by forecasters to the outlook for Brazil's soybean harvest have also eased supply pressure. The Brazilian government's crop supply agency Conab on Thursday reduced its estimate of the 2014/15 crop to 94.6 million tonnes from 95.9 million tonnes, trimming potential exports.

U.S. soybean processors likely maintained a healthy crushing pace during January as they scrambled to keep up with surging domestic demand, analysts said.

Soybean crushing was expected to come in at 162.673 million bushels in the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly report set for release on Tuesday, according to the average estimate from nine analysts in a Reuters poll.

But analysts said soybean upside would remain curbed by healthy global production, as in corn and wheat.

"The overall fundamental context remains bearish," Michel Portier, head of French consultancy Agritel. "Weather conditions for crops across the northern hemisphere at this point are favourable."

CBOT March corn was up 0.3 percent $3.84 a bushel, while March wheat added 0.1 percent to $5.21-1/2 a bushel.

Weekly corn export sales exceeded analysts' forecasts, but wheat exports were in line with expectations, confirming sentiment that U.S. wheat is trailing more competitive European origins in many export markets.

(Editing by William Hardy)