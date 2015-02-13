* Soybeans extend gains on brisk export, domestic demand
* Corn, wheat steady but set for weekly drop
* Ample global supplies still hang over crop markets
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Chicago soybean futures
rose for a third consecutive session on Friday, poised for a
second week of gains as signs of strong demand offset background
pressure from swelling global supply.
Corn and wheat were steady with spillover support from
soybeans, but were on track for weekly losses as the cereals
markets also faced ample supplies.
Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans have risen 1.4
percent this week, adding to a similar gain last week.
On Friday, the spot contract was up 0.3 percent to $9.87 a
bushel by 1243 GMT, after earlier reaching their highest in more
than a week at $9.93.
The market has drawn impetus from Tuesday's U.S. Department
of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply-demand report which showed
lower-than-expected U.S. soybean stocks, due to rising domestic
and export demand, even as it put world production of the
oilseed at a record high in 2014/15.
The USDA then reported on Thursday weekly soybean export
sales at a stronger-than-expected 746,200 tonnes.
"Soybeans supplies are rising this year but look at the
projections for U.S. soybean exports, they (USDA) are talking
about a record pace of shipments, that points to pretty strong
demand," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National
Australia Bank.
Cuts by forecasters to the outlook for Brazil's soybean
harvest have also eased supply pressure. The Brazilian
government's crop supply agency Conab on Thursday reduced its
estimate of the 2014/15 crop to 94.6 million tonnes from 95.9
million tonnes, trimming potential exports.
U.S. soybean processors likely maintained a healthy crushing
pace during January as they scrambled to keep up with surging
domestic demand, analysts said.
Soybean crushing was expected to come in at 162.673 million
bushels in the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly
report set for release on Tuesday, according to the average
estimate from nine analysts in a Reuters poll.
But analysts said soybean upside would remain curbed by
healthy global production, as in corn and wheat.
"The overall fundamental context remains bearish," Michel
Portier, head of French consultancy Agritel. "Weather conditions
for crops across the northern hemisphere at this point are
favourable."
CBOT March corn was up 0.3 percent $3.84 a bushel,
while March wheat added 0.1 percent to $5.21-1/2 a bushel.
Weekly corn export sales exceeded analysts' forecasts, but
wheat exports were in line with expectations, confirming
sentiment that U.S. wheat is trailing more competitive European
origins in many export markets.
