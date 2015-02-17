(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show wheat hits near one-month high not two-month) SYDNEY, Feb 17 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 0.5 percent on Tuesday, extending two-day gains to nearly 3 percent, as heavy snow across some key producing states pushed prices to near a one-month high. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.56 percent to $5.36 a bushel, just below the session high of $5.38-1/4 a bushel, the highest since January 22. Wheat closed up 2.25 percent on Friday. * March soybeans rose 0.63 percent to $9.96-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.69 percent on Friday. * March corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.88 a bushel, having gained 1.1 percent in the previous session. * Soybean crushing was expected to come in at 162.673 million bushels in the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly report set for release on Tuesday, according to the average estimate from nine analysts in a Reuters poll. * Heavy snowfall and ice moving from the Southern Plains eastward pounded Missouri, Arkansas, southern Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, the National Weather Service said. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell broadly early on Tuesday after a sudden collapse in talks to secure a new debt deal for Greece disappointed investors who had hoped there would be an outcome by now. * Oil prices were little changed on Monday after touching their highest nearly two months, as gains in the dollar following the collapse of Greek debt talks offset growing violence in Libya and concerns over exports from Kurdistan. * The S&P 500 index closed at a record high on Friday, as energy shares gained with oil prices, while the Nasdaq composite index .IXIC hit a 15-year high helped by technology stocks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Jan 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 536.00 3.00 +0.56% +2.83% 534.28 60 CBOT corn 388.00 0.75 +0.19% +1.31% 386.65 55 CBOT soy 996.75 6.25 +0.63% +1.32% 993.70 61 CBOT rice $10.43 -$0.10 -0.90% +0.97% $10.93 45 WTI crude $52.93 $0.15 +0.28% +3.36% $48.52 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.778 0.001 +0.14% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)