By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Chicago soybeans rose for the
fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a two-week high,
buoyed by strong demand for U.S. shipments in the domestic
market as well as from overseas buyers.
Wheat climbed to its highest in more than three weeks on
short-covering and a slowdown in supplies from the Black Sea
region, while corn gained more ground, tracking the strength in
wheat.
Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.6 percent to
$5.36 a bushel by 0307 GMT, just below the session high of
$5.38-1/4 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 22. Wheat closed up
2.3 percent on Friday.
U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.
March soybeans added 0.5 percent to $9.95-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Friday, and March corn
gained 0.2 percent to $3.88 a bushel.
"The news out of the Black Sea is that exports are going to
be lower and that has put a little bit of support on the
market," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.
"This puts origins such as Australia in a more competitive
position."
Still, Russia may export more than 2 million tonnes of wheat
between February and June as traders have to fulfil previously
agreed contracts despite recently imposed export curbs, SovEcon
agriculture analysts said.
The Russian government has been trying to cool domestic
wheat prices, boosted by the rouble's slump against the dollar,
with informal curbs on exports since Dec. 1, to which it added
an export tax from Feb. 1.
Australian wheat was offered lowest at $279.70 a tonne,
including cost and freight free out, in a tender from Iraq's
state grains board to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of hard wheat.
U.S. soybean processors probably maintained a healthy
crushing pace in January as they scrambled to keep up with a
surge in domestic demand.
Soybean crushings were expected to come in at 162.673
million bushels in the National Oilseed Processors Association's
monthly report set for release on Tuesday, according to the
average estimate in a Reuters poll.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
in the week to Feb. 10, regulatory data released on Friday
showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
Prices at 0307 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 536.00 3.00 +0.56% +2.83% 534.28 60
CBOT corn 388.00 0.75 +0.19% +1.31% 386.65 55
CBOT soy 995.50 5.00 +0.50% +1.19% 993.66 60
CBOT rice $10.39 -$0.14 -1.33% +0.53% $10.93 43
WTI crude $52.98 $0.20 +0.38% +3.46% $48.53 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.000 -0.04% -0.31%
USD/AUD 0.780 0.003 +0.41% +0.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
