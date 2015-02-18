SYDNEY, Feb 18 U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday to extend three-day gains to more than 3 percent after Egypt, the world's largest buyer, said it was in the market for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat climbed 0.51 percent to $5.37-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.33 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a near one-month top of $5.48 a bushel. * March soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.08-1/2 a bushel, after firming 1.7 percent on Tuesday when prices hit their highest since Jan. 15 at $10.09 a bushel. * March corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.89 a bushel, having gained 0.58 percent in the previous session. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set a tender on Tuesday to buy an unspecified amount of U.S.-origin wheat for April 10-20 delivery. * National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data showed the U.S. soybean crush at 162.675 million bushels in January, just below the average analyst estimate but the biggest ever for the month. * An arctic blast hitting the heart of the U.S. Midwest soft red winter wheat belt this week will put 10 to 15 percent of the dormant crop at risk of winterkill damage, agricultural meteorologists said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro held firm in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as investors stuck to hopes that Greece will find common ground with its euro zone partners and avoid a chaotic exit from the currency union. * U.S. crude futures fell towards $53 a barrel on Wednesday as industry data due later in the day is expected to show that U.S. commercial crude inventories likely rose again last week to a record high. * The S&P 500 ended above 2,100 at another record high on Tuesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Building permits Jan 1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan 1415 U.S. Industrial output Jan 1800 Federal Open Market Committee Jan 27-28 meeting minutes Grains prices at 0134 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 537.50 2.75 +0.51% +0.84% 532.52 62 CBOT corn 389.00 -0.50 -0.13% +0.45% 386.13 59 CBOT soy 1008.50 0.75 +0.07% +1.82% 992.84 67 CBOT rice $10.67 -$0.01 -0.09% +1.38% $10.91 55 WTI crude $53.16 -$0.37 -0.69% +0.72% $48.65 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.42% USD/AUD 0.781 0.000 -0.05% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)