SYDNEY, Feb 19 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, making ground after losses of more than 1 percent in the previous session, but gains were limited as U.S. exports remain uncompetitively priced. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.1 percent $5.28-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday. * March soybeans unchanged $9.95-3/4 a bushel, having fallen 1.2 percent on Wednesday. * March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.84-1/2, partly recovering from a 1.5 percent slide in the previous session. * Egypt's state grain buyer has canceled a tender to buy U.S. origin wheat for arrival on April 10-20, it said on Wednesday. * The cheapest U.S. offer was roughly $60 per tonne more than the wheat Egypt bought earlier this month from France and Romania. * South America is in the early phases of record-large soybean harvests while there are still are plentiful supplies of both soybeans and corn after record U.S. harvests last autumn. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive against the yen and euro on Thursday, paring gains after minutes of January's Federal Reserve policy meeting showed officials were concerned about hiking interest rates too soon. * U.S. oil futures tumbled more than 3 percent on Thursday to a one-week low around $50 a barrel after data showed a surprisingly sharp build in U.S. crude inventories. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended barely lower on Wednesday after a drop in energy shares but declines were limited by minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which showed policymakers are concerned about raising interest rates too soon. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Jan 0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb Grains prices at 0141 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 528.25 0.50 +0.09% -1.22% 530.08 52 CBOT corn 384.25 0.50 +0.13% -1.35% 385.27 48 CBOT soy 995.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.19% 990.42 55 CBOT rice $10.88 $0.01 +0.09% +1.87% $10.89 62 WTI crude $50.62 -$1.52 -2.92% -5.44% $48.70 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.001 +0.11% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.782 0.001 +0.09% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)