SYDNEY, Feb 19 U.S. wheat futures edged higher
on Thursday, making ground after losses of more than 1 percent
in the previous session, but gains were limited as U.S. exports
remain uncompetitively priced.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.1 percent
$5.28-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
* March soybeans unchanged $9.95-3/4 a bushel, having
fallen 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
* March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.84-1/2, partly
recovering from a 1.5 percent slide in the previous session.
* Egypt's state grain buyer has canceled a tender to buy
U.S. origin wheat for arrival on April 10-20, it said on
Wednesday.
* The cheapest U.S. offer was roughly $60 per tonne more
than the wheat Egypt bought earlier this month from France and
Romania.
* South America is in the early phases of record-large
soybean harvests while there are still are plentiful supplies of
both soybeans and corn after record U.S. harvests last autumn.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was on the defensive against the yen and euro
on Thursday, paring gains after minutes of January's Federal
Reserve policy meeting showed officials were concerned about
hiking interest rates too soon.
* U.S. oil futures tumbled more than 3 percent on Thursday
to a one-week low around $50 a barrel after data showed a
surprisingly sharp build in U.S. crude inventories.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended barely lower on Wednesday after
a drop in energy shares but declines were limited by minutes
from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which showed
policymakers are concerned about raising interest rates too
soon.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices Jan
0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb
Grains prices at 0141 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 528.25 0.50 +0.09% -1.22% 530.08 52
CBOT corn 384.25 0.50 +0.13% -1.35% 385.27 48
CBOT soy 995.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.19% 990.42 55
CBOT rice $10.88 $0.01 +0.09% +1.87% $10.89 62
WTI crude $50.62 -$1.52 -2.92% -5.44% $48.70 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.001 +0.11% -0.02%
USD/AUD 0.782 0.001 +0.09% +0.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)