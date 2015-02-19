* Cancellation of Egyptian tender weighs on wheat
* Corn edges higher, rebounding from losses of more than 1
pct
* Soybeans flat as South America set to begin harvest
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Feb 19 U.S. wheat futures held steady on
Thursday after dropping back from early gains as U.S. supplies
were seen as too expensive. Trading was light with many Asian
markets closed.
Corn rose for the third time in four sessions, while
soybeans were little changed.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures were flat
at $5.27-3/4 a bushel, after having edged slightly higher in
early trading. Wheat had closed down 1.3 percent on Wednesday.
Traders and analysts said prices remain under pressure from
further evidence that U.S. supplies are overpriced.
Egypt's state grains buyer cancelled a tender to buy U.S.
wheat for an April 10-20 delivery, it said on Wednesday. The
cheapest offer was about $60 a tonne more than wheat it bought
earlier from France and Romania.
"It is a bumper season and the market is again reflecting a
supply picture, you can get your wheat anywhere right now," said
Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia
Bank.
March corn rose 0.26 percent $3.84-1/2 a bushel,
partly recovering from a 1.5 percent slide in the previous
session.
March soybeans were little changed at $9.95-1/4 a
bushel after falling 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
South America is in the early phases of record-large soybean
harvests while there are still are plentiful supplies of both
soybeans and corn after record U.S. harvests last autumn.
Grains prices at 0316 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 527.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.31% 530.06 51
CBOT corn 384.75 1.00 +0.26% -1.22% 385.28 48
CBOT soy 995.25 -0.50 -0.05% -1.24% 990.40 55
CBOT rice $10.86 -$0.01 -0.09% +1.69% $10.89 62
WTI crude $50.62 -$1.52 -2.92% -5.44% $48.70 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.142 $0.002 +0.21% +0.08%
USD/AUD 0.784 0.003 +0.32% +0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)