* Cancellation of Egyptian tender weighs on wheat * Corn edges higher, rebounding from losses of more than 1 pct * Soybeans flat as South America set to begin harvest By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 19 U.S. wheat futures held steady on Thursday after dropping back from early gains as U.S. supplies were seen as too expensive. Trading was light with many Asian markets closed. Corn rose for the third time in four sessions, while soybeans were little changed. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures were flat at $5.27-3/4 a bushel, after having edged slightly higher in early trading. Wheat had closed down 1.3 percent on Wednesday. Traders and analysts said prices remain under pressure from further evidence that U.S. supplies are overpriced. Egypt's state grains buyer cancelled a tender to buy U.S. wheat for an April 10-20 delivery, it said on Wednesday. The cheapest offer was about $60 a tonne more than wheat it bought earlier from France and Romania. "It is a bumper season and the market is again reflecting a supply picture, you can get your wheat anywhere right now," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. March corn rose 0.26 percent $3.84-1/2 a bushel, partly recovering from a 1.5 percent slide in the previous session. March soybeans were little changed at $9.95-1/4 a bushel after falling 1.2 percent on Wednesday. South America is in the early phases of record-large soybean harvests while there are still are plentiful supplies of both soybeans and corn after record U.S. harvests last autumn. Grains prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 527.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.31% 530.06 51 CBOT corn 384.75 1.00 +0.26% -1.22% 385.28 48 CBOT soy 995.25 -0.50 -0.05% -1.24% 990.40 55 CBOT rice $10.86 -$0.01 -0.09% +1.69% $10.89 62 WTI crude $50.62 -$1.52 -2.92% -5.44% $48.70 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.142 $0.002 +0.21% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.784 0.003 +0.32% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)