(Corrects milestones in headline, first paragraph; price and milestone in second bulllet; and weekly movement for wheat in third bullet) Feb 20 U.S. soybeans were rising for a second consecutive session on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly gain in six weeks, supported by forecasts of lower U.S. production next season. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were up nearly 2 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day gain in six weeks. * March corn has climbed more than 0.5 percent so far this week, the third consecutive weekly gain. * March wheat was down nearly 1 percent this week, the first weekly fall in three weeks. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in data released at an annual Agricultural Outlook conference, projected 2015-16 soybean plantings at 83.5 million acres, down slightly from 83.7 million in 2014-15. * The USDA saw U.S. corn plantings at 89 million acres, down from 90.6 million in 2014-15, and all-wheat plantings at 55.5 million acres, down from 56.8 million. * Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it had bought 240,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat in a tender for shipment March 15-25. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held firm on Friday after upbeat U.S. jobless claims data yanked back market views in favour of an earlier rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while the euro stayed under pressure ahead of a crunch meeting on Greece's bailout programme. * Oil prices fell for a second day on Thursday, after the U.S. government reported another record high in crude inventories, but prices bounced sharply off session lows on relief the builds were less than an industry group had estimated. * The Nasdaq rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday as Priceline shares jumped, while the Dow and S&P 500 eased following declines in energy shares and a disappointing outlook from Wal-Mart. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Jan 0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Feb 1330 U.S. Weekly grain, soybean export sales Grains prices at 0139 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 528.75 1.00 +0.19% +0.19% 528.37 52 CBOT corn 389.25 -0.50 -0.13% +1.43% 385.22 55 CBOT soy 1009.25 2.00 +0.20% +1.36% 989.23 63 CBOT rice $10.82 $0.02 +0.19% -0.46% $10.86 59 WTI crude $51.49 $0.33 +0.65% -1.25% $48.82 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.136 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.31% USD/AUD 0.779 0.000 +0.01% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)