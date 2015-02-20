* Soybeans extend gains into 2nd session on USDA forecast * Corn edges lower after jumping 1.6 pct on Thurs * Wheat prices firm, but set to end week down nearly 1 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 20 U.S. soybean futures rose for a second session on Friday and were poised to finish the week up nearly 2 percent, drawing support from forecasts of lower production next season. Corn prices fell, edging lower after jumping more than 1.5 percent in the previous session, while wheat firmed. Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures had edged up 0.1 percent to $10.08 a bushel by 0255 GMT, having closed up 1.2 percent the day before. Soybeans are set to finish the week up nearly 2 percent, the biggest seven-day gain in six weeks. Analysts said soybeans continued to firm on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's surprise cut to its 2015/16 plantings estimate, though price gains were not as strong as expected. "The difference between the market and the USDA is very large so, taken at face value, the jump in prices probably should have been larger," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note to clients. "The subdued price response suggests the market is sceptical. The USDA's projection is simply their first contribution to the discussion too." The USDA, in data released at an annual Agricultural Outlook conference, projected 2015-16 soybean plantings at 83.5 million acres, down slightly from 83.7 million in 2014-15. Analysts had been expecting the USDA estimate to show an increase. March wheat futures rose 0.28 percent to $5.29-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. Wheat is poised to finish the week down nearly 1 percent, the first seven-day fall in three weeks. Traders said wheat is under pressure from poor U.S. export prospects, with Egypt this week shunning the opportunity to buy U.S. supplies. March corn eased 0.2 percent to $3.89 a bushel, having closed up 1.6 percent on Thursday. Corn is on track to finish the week up nearly 0.5 percent in its third consecutive weekly gain. Grains prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 529.00 1.25 +0.24% +0.24% 528.38 53 CBOT corn 389.00 -0.75 -0.19% +1.37% 385.21 55 CBOT soy 1008.00 0.75 +0.07% +1.23% 989.19 62 CBOT rice $10.82 $0.02 +0.19% -0.46% $10.86 59 WTI crude $51.57 $0.41 +0.80% -1.09% $48.82 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.000 +0.02% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.781 0.002 +0.19% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)