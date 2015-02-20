* Soybeans were at 5-week high on USDA area outlook

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/SYDNEY, Feb 20 U.S. soybean futures ticked lower on Friday as the market digested an unexpected drop in soy plantings in a U.S. government outlook that sent prices to a five-week high a day earlier.

A subsequent U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast on Friday calling for higher soybean stocks next season, despite a smaller area and production, encouraged prices to consolidate, although they held onto most of their gains from Thursday.

Corn futures eased after also rallying with soybeans in the previous session, while wheat was almost unchanged.

Grain markets were also awaiting a fresh indicator on demand from weekly U.S. export sales later on Friday.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures were down 0.3 percent to $10.04-1/4 a bushel by 1321 GMT, having closed up 1.2 percent the day before.

Soybeans are set to record their third straight weekly rise.

The USDA surprised the market by projecting a slight fall in the 2015/16 soybean plantings estimate, contrary to expectations that soybeans would gain some area from corn.

"The difference between the market and the USDA is very large so, taken at face value, the jump in prices probably should have been larger," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"The subdued price response suggests the market is sceptical. The USDA's projection is simply their first contribution to the discussion too."

Further supply-demand forecasts released on Friday on the second day of the USDA's annual Agricultural Outlook conference projected 2015-16 soybean stocks would rise while corn stocks would decline.

CBOT March corn inched down 0.2 percent to $3.89 a bushel, having closed up 1.6 percent on Thursday. March wheat added 0.2 percent to $5.28-3/4 a bushel.

The USDA also forecast a drop in corn and wheat area.

But wheat prices remained curbed by sluggish exports.

This was highlighted by a setback this week in Egypt, which scrapped a special tender to buy U.S. wheat, blaming high prices, and then bought French and Romanian wheat in a standard multi-origin tender.

(Editing by Joseph Radford/Mark Heinrich)