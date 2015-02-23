SYDNEY, Feb 23 U.S. wheat futures rose 0.5
percent on Monday, rebounding from heavy losses in the previous
session, though gains were curbed by continued signs that U.S.
supplies were not priced competitively.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade July wheat, the most actively
traded contract, rose 0.5 percent to $5.09-1/2 a bushel, having
closed down 2 percent on Friday when prices hit a low of $5.10 a
bushel, the lowest since Feb. 3.
* March soybeans little changed at $10.02-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Friday.
* March corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.84-1/2 a bushel,
having slid 1.2 percent in the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday morning
that weekly export sales of wheat were 305,400 tonnes,
just above the low end of the range of analysts' forecasts for
300,000 to 500,000 tonnes.
* Morocco's grain agency said on Friday it had bought
European Union wheat in its latest deal but received no offers
in a tender to buy durum and soft wheat from the United States.
* USDA said on Friday that domestic soybean stockpiles would
continue to grow in the 2015/16 crop despite cuts to acreage
this spring. It forecast cuts to U.S. corn supplies.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held steady on Monday, rising initially in relief
following a conditional loan extension deal for Greece, but
losing steam as caution towards the debt saga persisted.
* Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday after
much of the region returned from the Lunar New Year holiday,
with Brent futures testing support around $60 a barrel and U.S.
contracts hovering around $50.50.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb
1330 U.S. National activity index Jan
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Feb
Grains prices at 0139 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 509.50 2.50 +0.49% -3.46% 525.83 38
CBOT corn 384.50 -0.75 -0.19% -1.35% 384.76 46
CBOT soy 1002.75 0.50 +0.05% -0.45% 987.38 57
CBOT rice $11.01 -$0.04 -0.32% +1.90% $10.84 57
WTI crude $50.72 -$0.09 -0.18% +0.75% $48.92 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.138 $0.000 -0.01% +0.10%
USD/AUD 0.784 0.000 -0.06% +0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)