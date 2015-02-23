SYDNEY, Feb 23 U.S. wheat futures rose 0.5 percent on Monday, rebounding from heavy losses in the previous session, though gains were curbed by continued signs that U.S. supplies were not priced competitively. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July wheat, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.5 percent to $5.09-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Friday when prices hit a low of $5.10 a bushel, the lowest since Feb. 3. * March soybeans little changed at $10.02-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Friday. * March corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.84-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.2 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat were 305,400 tonnes, just above the low end of the range of analysts' forecasts for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Morocco's grain agency said on Friday it had bought European Union wheat in its latest deal but received no offers in a tender to buy durum and soft wheat from the United States. * USDA said on Friday that domestic soybean stockpiles would continue to grow in the 2015/16 crop despite cuts to acreage this spring. It forecast cuts to U.S. corn supplies. MARKET NEWS * The euro held steady on Monday, rising initially in relief following a conditional loan extension deal for Greece, but losing steam as caution towards the debt saga persisted. * Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday after much of the region returned from the Lunar New Year holiday, with Brent futures testing support around $60 a barrel and U.S. contracts hovering around $50.50. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb 1330 U.S. National activity index Jan 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Feb Grains prices at 0139 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 509.50 2.50 +0.49% -3.46% 525.83 38 CBOT corn 384.50 -0.75 -0.19% -1.35% 384.76 46 CBOT soy 1002.75 0.50 +0.05% -0.45% 987.38 57 CBOT rice $11.01 -$0.04 -0.32% +1.90% $10.84 57 WTI crude $50.72 -$0.09 -0.18% +0.75% $48.92 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.138 $0.000 -0.01% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.784 0.000 -0.06% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)