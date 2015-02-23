* Wheat up after suffering biggest daily loss in 2 months
* Corn eases for 2nd day on supply pressure, soybeans firm
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Chicago wheat edged higher on
Monday as the market paused after suffering its biggest decline
in two months in the last session on pressure from a lack of
demand for U.S. supplies.
Corn fell for a second session as record global supplies
continue to pressure the market, while soybeans ticked up,
holding on to recent gains.
Chicago Board of Trade July wheat rose 0.3 percent to
$5.11-3/4 a bushel by 0226 GMT after dropping 3.3 percent on
Friday, the most since Dec. 24.
Corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.84-1/4 a bushel, having
slid 1.2 percent on Friday. March soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $10.00 a bushel.
"U.S. wheat market could break down to below $5 this week as
it is facing stiff competition from suppliers in Europe, mainly
France," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday that weekly
export sales of wheat were 305,400 tonnes, just above the low
end of the range of analysts' forecasts for 300,000 to 500,000
tonnes.
Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities said it had bought 240,000 tonnes of French and
Romanian wheat in a tender.
Morocco's grain agency bought European Union wheat in its
latest deal but received no offers in a tender to buy durum and
soft wheat from the United States.
Soybeans have climbed nearly 4 percent in the last three
weeks of gains on strong demand for U.S. beans as the movement
of cargoes from Brazil remains slow.
Truckers protesting high diesel prices in Brazil used road
blocks to restrict the flow of soy, corn and other commodities
in a key grain-growing region for a third day on Friday,
threatening what is expected to be a record harvest.
The protest is blocking the flow of goods on the main
highway and other major roads in Mato Grosso, a centre-west
state that is Brazil's top producer of soybeans and a major
source of corn and livestock.
Still, large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT
corn in the week to Feb. 17, regulatory data released on Friday
showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short positions in wheat and soybeans.
