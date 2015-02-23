* Wheat up after suffering biggest daily loss in 2 months

* Corn eases for 2nd day on supply pressure, soybeans firm (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Chicago wheat edged higher on Monday as the market paused after suffering its biggest decline in two months in the last session on pressure from a lack of demand for U.S. supplies.

Corn fell for a second session as record global supplies continue to pressure the market, while soybeans ticked up, holding on to recent gains.

Chicago Board of Trade July wheat rose 0.3 percent to $5.11-3/4 a bushel by 0226 GMT after dropping 3.3 percent on Friday, the most since Dec. 24.

Corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.84-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.2 percent on Friday. March soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.00 a bushel.

"U.S. wheat market could break down to below $5 this week as it is facing stiff competition from suppliers in Europe, mainly France," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday that weekly export sales of wheat were 305,400 tonnes, just above the low end of the range of analysts' forecasts for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes.

Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities said it had bought 240,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat in a tender.

Morocco's grain agency bought European Union wheat in its latest deal but received no offers in a tender to buy durum and soft wheat from the United States.

Soybeans have climbed nearly 4 percent in the last three weeks of gains on strong demand for U.S. beans as the movement of cargoes from Brazil remains slow.

Truckers protesting high diesel prices in Brazil used road blocks to restrict the flow of soy, corn and other commodities in a key grain-growing region for a third day on Friday, threatening what is expected to be a record harvest.

The protest is blocking the flow of goods on the main highway and other major roads in Mato Grosso, a centre-west state that is Brazil's top producer of soybeans and a major source of corn and livestock.

Still, large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn in the week to Feb. 17, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short positions in wheat and soybeans.

Prices at 0226 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 509.75 2.75 +0.54% -3.41% 525.84 36 CBOT corn 384.25 -1.00 -0.26% -1.41% 384.75 46 CBOT soy 1002.50 0.25 +0.02% -0.47% 987.38 57 CBOT rice $11.02 -$0.02 -0.18% +2.04% $10.84 57 WTI crude $50.92 $0.11 +0.22% +1.15% $48.93 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.139 $0.001 +0.09% +0.19% USD/AUD 0.784 0.000 -0.03% +0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy in US cents/bushel. Rice in USD per hundredweight. RSI 14, exponential. (Editing by Tom Hogue)