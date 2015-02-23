* Wheat seeks footing after 3 pct tumble on Friday
* Corn eases, soybeans firm on Brazil supply snags
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Chicago wheat slipped to
its lowest in more than two weeks early on Monday due to weak
export prospects.
Corn fell for a second session as record global supplies
continue to pressure the market. Soybeans ticked up to hold on
to recent gains, supported by a truck strike in Brazil that has
added to short-term supply concerns in the South American
country.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat inched down a
quarter of a cent to $5.10 a bushel by 1044 GMT. It earlier
touched $5.07-1/2, its lowest since Feb. 4, after adding to a
3.3 percent drop on Friday.
Corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.84-1/4 a bushel, having
slid 1.2 percent on Friday. March soybeans rose 0.5
percent to $10.04-1/4.
"The U.S. wheat market could break down to below $5 this
week as it is facing stiff competition from suppliers in Europe,
mainly France," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research
at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
The U.S. market endured a run of disappointing export news
last week.
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) on Friday reported
weekly export sales of at the low end of the range of analyst
forecasts.
Morocco's grain agency bought European Union wheat in a
tender but received no offers in a parallel tender to buy U.S.
durum and soft wheat. Earlier in the week, Egypt's state grain
buyer bought 240,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat after
scrapping a tender for U.S. wheat only, citing high prices.
Analysts said an initial USDA forecast on Friday calling for
higher U.S. wheat production and stocks next season, despite a
projected fall in sowings, also curbed prices.
Soybeans remained supported by strong demand for U.S. beans
as the movement of cargoes from Brazil's ongoing harvest remains
slow.
Truckers protesting high diesel prices in Brazil used road
blocks to restrict the flow of commodities in the top
soybean-producing region of Mato Grosso for a third day on
Friday.
But analysts said soybeans would be capped by large global
output, playing down a surprise USDA estimate calling for a drop
in U.S. soybean plantings.
"The market seems to be sceptical about the USDA's forecast
for a large fall in US soybean planting in the 2015 season,"
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy for Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
