* USDA pegs export inspections at lowest in four months * Wheat prices hover near three-week low By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 24 Chicago soybeans edged up on Tuesday amid worries over potential supply disruptions from Brazil, but signs of waning demand for U.S. supplies kept a lid on gains. Corn gained too, after slumping more than 1 percent on Monday, while wheat prices hovered close to a three-week low. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.3 percent to $10.04-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. "There is some market uncertainty about the protests in Brazil and how that will impact exports, but in my opinion I don't think it will," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. Truckers protesting high fuel prices blocked main roads across Brazil on Monday for a sixth day, threatening diesel supply for machines harvesting an expected record soybean crop. The hardest hit state was Mato Grosso, Brazil's largest grain and livestock producer, where a group of transportation firms and independent truckers blocked the flow of goods along five stretches of the crucial BR-163 highway. Trucks were backed up for at least three kilometers (two miles) in places. While a temporary delay in Brazilian supplies hitting the market may encourage more demand for U.S. supplies, data illustrates weak international orders. U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Monday weekly soy export inspections below a million tonnes for the first time since early October. March corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.79-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent in the previous session when prices touched their lowest since Feb. 3 at $3.77-1/2. May wheat was down 0.15 percent at $5.03-1/4 a bushel, after ending down 0.6 percent on Monday when prices marked their weakest since Feb. 3 at $5.02-1/4. Morocco's grain agency bought European Union wheat in a tender, but received no offers in a parallel tender to buy U.S. durum and soft wheat. Earlier in the week, Egypt's state grain buyer bought 240,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat after scrapping a tender for U.S. wheat only, citing high prices. Grains prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.25 -0.75 -0.15% -1.03% 522.00 29 CBOT corn 379.50 0.75 +0.20% -1.49% 383.88 39 CBOT soy 1004.25 2.75 +0.27% +0.27% 987.84 58 CBOT rice $10.76 $0.04 +0.37% -2.58% $11.04 45 WTI crude $49.57 $0.12 +0.24% -1.53% $48.84 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 $0.000 +0.02% -0.40% USD/AUD 0.778 -0.001 -0.17% -0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)