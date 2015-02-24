* Truckers blocked main roads across Brazil for 6th day * USDA pegs export inspections at lowest in four months * Wheat prices hover near three-week low (Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline, byline) By Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide SYDNEY/PARIS, Feb 24 Chicago soybeans rose 1 percent on Tuesday on worries over potential supply disruptions from Brazil which could encourage more demand for U.S. supplies. Corn gained too, after slumping more than 1 percent on Monday, while wheat prices hovered close to a three-week low. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans, the most actively traded contract, was 1 percent higher by 1204 GMT at $10.11-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. "There is some market uncertainty about the protests in Brazil and how that will impact exports," said Andrew Woodhouse, a grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. Truckers protesting high fuel prices blocked main roads across Brazil on Monday for a sixth day, threatening diesel supply for machines harvesting an expected record soybean crop. The hardest hit state was Mato Grosso, Brazil's largest grain and livestock producer, where a group of transportation firms and independent truckers blocked the flow of goods along five stretches of the important BR-163 highway. Traders and analysts said the protests are already affecting deals for the freshly harvested soybeans. In the meantime, data has shown weak international orders. U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Monday weekly soy export inspections below one million tonnes for the first time since early October. March corn rose 0.65 percent to $3.89-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent in the previous session when prices touched their lowest since Feb. 3 at $3.77-1/2. May wheat was up 0.3 percent at $5.05-1/2 a bushel, after ending down 0.6 percent on Monday when prices marked their weakest since Feb. 3 at $5.02-1/4. Egypt's state buyer launched a tender on Monday to buy U.S.-origin wheat only for arrival April 15-25. Last week it scrapped an initial tender for U.S. wheat, citing high prices. It bought 240,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat the following day. Prices by 1204 GMT Last Change Pct End 2014 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 505.50 +1.50 +0.30 589.75 -14.29 CBOT corn 389.25 +2.50 +0.65 397.00 -1.95 CBOT soy 1011.50 +10.00 +1.00 1023.00 -1.15 Paris wheat 186.75 +0.75 +0.40 200.75 -6.97 Paris maize 158.50 165.75 -4.37 Paris rape 358.00 +1.50 +0.42 351.00 +1.99 WTI crude oil 49.84 +0.39 +0.79 53.27 -6.44 Euro/dlr 1.13 0 -0.06 (Editing by Himani Sarkar, editing by David Evans)