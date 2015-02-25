SYDNEY, Feb 25 U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, giving back some of their strong gains from the previous session, but concerns over potential disruptions to Brazilian supply curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans eased 0.3 percent to $10.15-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.7 percent on Tuesday when prices hit the highest since Jan. 12 at $10.32 a bushel. * March corn dropped 0.13 percent to $3.77 a bushel, the lowest since Feb. 3. Corn closed the previous session down 0.33 percent. * May wheat fell 0.65 percent to $5.00-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed the session before. * Traders had been expecting China, the world's top soy buyer, to begin shifting its business from the United States to South America where the harvest is under way. But Brazilian truckers protesting high fuel prices blocked main roads there, slowing the movement of grain to Paranagua, the country's second-largest grain hub. * Rain across northwestern Brazil, the largest soybean production area, was stalling harvests and also keeping the supply pipeline thin. * Egypt's GASC bought 290,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat in its American-only tender using $100 million of U.S. government-backed credits. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down against the yen and euro early on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held back from giving a clear view on when the Fed may begin raising interest rates. * Crude oil futures fell on Tuesday as expectations that this week's reports will show U.S. crude inventories rose again countered supportive news of Libyan oilfields being shut. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting records, as investors attempted to interpret a subtle change in emphasis in testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Feb 1500 U.S. New home sales Jan 1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives semiannual testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee 1530 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0146 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.50 -3.25 -0.65% -0.69% 520.24 27 CBOT corn 377.00 -0.50 -0.13% -0.46% 382.98 37 CBOT soy 1015.75 -3.00 -0.29% +1.42% 988.24 65 CBOT rice $10.69 -$0.02 -0.19% -0.28% $11.01 42 WTI crude $49.28 $0.00 +0.00% -0.34% $48.94 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.001 +0.05% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.788 0.005 +0.66% +1.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)