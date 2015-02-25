* Wheat drops to lowest since Feb. 3 on ample supply
* Soy falls on hopes supply disruption in Brazil will ease
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 U.S. wheat lost more ground on
Wednesday, falling for four out of six sessions and to its
lowest in three weeks as expectations of bumper global
production weighed on the market.
Soybean prices slid from Tuesday's six-week top on hopes
that Brazilian authorities would soon take action to end a
trucker strike that has disrupted supplies and is threatening to
shift demand to the United States.
The decline in U.S. wheat futures came even as Egypt bought
U.S. cargoes.
"There was some interest in the wheat market because of
anticipated purchase of U.S. wheat by Egypt," said Phin Ziebell,
an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "But in
the current environment we are looking at a very good crop in
2014/15. It is a buyer's market."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had slid 0.8
percent to $5.01-1/2 a bushel by 0237 GMT - the lowest since
Feb. 3. March soybeans lost 0.4 percent to $10.12 a
bushel, while corn gave up 0.1 percent to $3.77 a bushel.
Egypt's GASC bought 290,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter
wheat in its American-only tender using $100 million of U.S.
government-backed credits.
Soybean prices have been buoyed by the threat of supply
disruption from Brazil which is in the middle of harvesting a
record crop.
Brazilian truck drivers protesting high fuel prices for a
seventh day on Tuesday interrupted supplies of diesel and raw
materials across the country and threatened to hold up grains
exports at ports.
Rain across northwestern Brazil, the largest soybean
production area, was stalling harvests and also keeping the
supply pipeline thin.
But soybeans have came off their highs amid reports the
Brazilian government was fining truckers for blocking the roads,
a sign the strike may be ending, traders said.
There is additional pressure on soybeans, with the rally in
the futures market promoting U.S. farmers to sell their stocks.
Basis bids for cash market soybeans fell in Iowa on Tuesday
as a futures market rally sparked heavy farmer sales, providing
elevators and processors with much-needed supplies, grain
dealers said.
Grains prices at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 501.00 -2.75 -0.55% -0.60% 520.26 27
CBOT corn 377.00 -0.50 -0.13% -0.46% 382.98 37
CBOT soy 1015.00 -3.75 -0.37% +1.35% 988.22 64
CBOT rice $10.67 -$0.04 -0.42% -0.51% $11.01 42
WTI crude $49.26 -$0.02 -0.04% -0.38% $48.94 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.135 $0.001 +0.05% +0.13%
USD/AUD 0.787 0.005 +0.59% +0.97%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)