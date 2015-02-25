* Brazil expected to take action to end truck drivers' strike * Wheat little changed, lacks impetus * Corn firmed by fresh demand from South Korea (Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Chicago soybeans on Wednesday retreated from a six-week high on the expectation of imminent action from Brazilian authorities to end a truck drivers' strike that has threatened exports just as the country's massive soybean crop is entering world markets. U.S. wheat was little changed, while corn rose on signs of fresh demand from major importer South Korea. "Overall the grain and soybean markets lack impetus today. New data about harvest outlooks and signs of fresh export demand are awaited," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "Soybeans are falling from the six-week high seen on Tuesday, reached because of the truck drivers' strike in Brazil, as it appears the Brazilian government may be taking action to end the disruption." Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $10.13-1/4 a bushel by 1055 GMT. Soybeans have came off their highs after reports that the Brazilian government was fining truckers for blocking roads. Rijkers said that attention is returning to what is expected to be a record soybean harvest while crop prospects in other South American soybean producers are also positive. Chicago March wheat was down 0.1 percent at $5.05-1/4 a bushel, falling in and out of positive territory after dropping to $5.01-1/2 earlier in the day. March corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.78-1/4 a bushel. "There is a negative impact from the stronger dollar, which would damage U.S. export competitiveness, and the view that wheat supplies are large," Rijkers said. "Corn is gaining from signs of import demand returning from South Korea, with a large purchase seen in a Korean tender on Tuesday." South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc bought up to 197,000 tonnes of corn of optional origin in a tender on Tuesday. Grains prices at 1055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 504.25 0.50 +0.10% +0.05% 520.37 30 CBOT corn 378.25 0.75 +0.20% -0.13% 383.02 39 CBOT soy 1015.75 -3.00 -0.29% +1.42% 988.24 65 CBOT rice $10.65 -$0.07 -0.61% -0.70% $11.01 40 WTI crude $49.29 $0.01 +0.02% -0.32% $48.94 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.1349 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by David Goodman)