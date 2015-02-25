* Brazil expected to take action to end truck drivers' strike
* Wheat little changed, lacks impetus
* Corn firmed by fresh demand from South Korea
By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral
HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Chicago soybeans on Wednesday
retreated from a six-week high on the expectation of imminent action from
Brazilian authorities to end a truck drivers' strike that has threatened exports
just as the country's massive soybean crop is entering world markets.
U.S. wheat was little changed, while corn rose on signs of fresh demand
from major importer South Korea.
"Overall the grain and soybean markets lack impetus today. New data about
harvest outlooks and signs of fresh export demand are awaited," said Frank
Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank.
"Soybeans are falling from the six-week high seen on Tuesday, reached
because of the truck drivers' strike in Brazil, as it appears the Brazilian
government may be taking action to end the disruption."
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $10.13-1/4 a
bushel by 1055 GMT. Soybeans have came off their highs after reports that the
Brazilian government was fining truckers for blocking roads.
Rijkers said that attention is returning to what is expected to be a record
soybean harvest while crop prospects in other South American soybean producers
are also positive.
Chicago March wheat was down 0.1 percent at $5.05-1/4 a bushel,
falling in and out of positive territory after dropping to $5.01-1/2 earlier in
the day. March corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.78-1/4 a bushel.
"There is a negative impact from the stronger dollar, which would damage
U.S. export competitiveness, and the view that wheat supplies are large,"
Rijkers said.
"Corn is gaining from signs of import demand returning from South Korea,
with a large purchase seen in a Korean tender on Tuesday."
South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc bought up to 197,000
tonnes of corn of optional origin in a tender on Tuesday.
