SYDNEY, Feb 26 U.S. soybean prices inched up on Thursday after talks to end trucker protests in major grower Brazil failed to reach an agreement. But gains were checked by signs that some supplies were making it through to Brazilian processors. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans climbed 0.17 percent to $10.12-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.75 percent on Wednesday. * March corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.76-1/4 a bushel, after ending the previous session down 0.46 percent. Prices hit their lowest since Feb. 3 at $3.71-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday. * May wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.96-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Wednesday when prices dropped as far as $4.95 a bushel - the lowest since Oct. 1. * Brazilian truckers and trucking companies in government-led talks failed to reach a deal over setting freight rates for the sector, one of the demands of the strikers, federal Senator Blairo Maggi, who was involved in the discussions, said on Wednesday. * But U.S. traders noted the Brazilian soymeal basis weakened on Wednesday, an indication processors were getting enough soybeans to crush despite the strike. * In Ukraine, a leading grain exporter, the central bank halted commercial currency trading until week's end after its currency collapsed. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed modest losses early on Thursday, having eased for a second straight session after recent remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve prompted markets to push back the expected timing of an eventual U.S. interest rate hike. * Brent crude futures surged 5 percent on Wednesday, after Saudi Arabia's oil minister said oil demand was growing and data showed Chinese factories were producing more than expected. * The S&P 500 closed down and the Nasdaq snapped a 10-session winning streak on Wednesday as investors took profits in Apple shares, while the Dow eked out another record high close. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment March 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Feb 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Feb 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Jan 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Dec Grains prices at 0146 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.75 -0.50 -0.10% -1.39% 518.48 23 CBOT corn 376.25 0.50 +0.13% -0.33% 382.62 36 CBOT soy 1012.50 1.75 +0.17% -0.61% 988.28 60 CBOT rice $10.77 $0.00 +0.00% +0.56% $10.98 43 WTI crude $50.73 -$0.26 -0.51% +2.94% $49.16 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.001 +0.07% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.784 -0.004 -0.55% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)