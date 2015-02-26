* Soybeans edge up as Brazil truckers continue strike

* Wheat prices pressured by weak demand, better US crop conditions (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Chicago soybean futures edged up on Thursday as Brazilian authorities failed to reach an agreement to end a truckers' strike that threatens to disrupt exports.

Wheat remained under pressure, trading near its lowest in more than three weeks on lack of demand for U.S. cargoes and improved crop conditions.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans had climbed 0.2 percent to $10.09-3/4 a bushel by 0224 GMT, after ending down 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.76 a bushel. Wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.97 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday when prices touched their lowest since Feb. 3 at $4.96 a bushel.

"The truckers' strike was one of the main factors last night, but there has been no resolution yet this morning so the market is not going to move lower on that story," said Brett Cooper, senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia.

The Brazilian government told truckers and transport companies late Wednesday it would extend a year of free financing for vehicles and pass a law that would benefit the sector if protesters ended a crippling strike now in its eighth day.

It is still unclear whether the late night offer will satisfy the strikers, whose actions have disrupted food and fuel supplies in 10 of Brazil's 26 states.

Still, U.S. traders noted the Brazilian soymeal basis weakened on Wednesday, an indication processors were getting enough soybeans to crush despite the strike.

U.S. wheat is failing to win business in global tenders despite the market dropping by more than a quarter from its December peak of $6.77 a bushel.

The exception was Egypt buying 290,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat on Tuesday, but the purchase was financed with U.S. credit.

There is additional pressure stemming from improved U.S. crop conditions.

"The market is forming an opinion that U.S. wheat crop conditions have very much improved," Cooper said.

"Right now a lot of people are considering increasing their wheat production estimates which is bearish for prices."

Grains prices at 0224 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.00 -0.25 -0.05% -1.34% 518.49 23 CBOT corn 376.00 0.25 +0.07% -0.40% 382.61 36 CBOT soy 1012.25 1.50 +0.15% -0.64% 988.28 60 CBOT rice $10.75 -$0.02 -0.19% +0.37% $10.98 42 WTI crude $50.68 -$0.31 -0.61% +2.84% $49.15 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.000 +0.04% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.785 -0.004 -0.46% +0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)