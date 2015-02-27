U.S. soybean futures edge higher on Friday as the oilseed was poised to record monthly gains of more than 6 percent on concerns over potential supply disruptions in Brazil. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose more than 6 percent for the month, the biggest weekly gain since October 2014. * May corn up more than 2 percent for the month, the biggest gain in four months. * May wheat down more than 1.5 percent for the week, second consecutive monthly loss. * Brazilian truckers continued a nine-day-old strike on Thursday, unmoved by an initial government offer to meet some of their demands or by threats of hefty fines. * While the U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday said U.S. weekly export sales of wheat were up 23 percent from the prior week at 328,300 tonnes, year-to-date commitments remain 30 percent below a year earlier. MARKET NEWS * The dollar took a breather in Tokyo on Friday after surging to a one-month high against a basket of currencies overnight as U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials prompted investors to raise their bets on a rate increase. * Crude oil futures fell sharply on Thursday as rising inventories in the United States pressured both Brent and U.S. contracts and countered expectations for recovering demand. * The Nasdaq resumed its recent advance on Thursday after deal news in the technology sector, while the Dow and S&P 500 dipped as energy shares sank with oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Jan 0745 France Consumer spending Jan 0745 France Producer prices Jan 1300 Germany Consumer prices Feb 1330 U.S. GDP Q4 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Feb 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Jan Grains prices at 0141 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 498.50 -2.00 -0.40% +0.25% 517.36 32 CBOT corn 387.50 -1.00 -0.26% +3.13% 382.96 41 CBOT soy 1027.75 1.25 +0.12% +1.68% 989.29 68 CBOT rice $10.66 $0.00 +0.00% -0.51% $10.98 37 WTI crude $48.91 $0.74 +1.54% -4.08% $49.08 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.001 +0.06% -1.39% USD/AUD 0.779 -0.001 -0.12% -1.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Michael Perry)