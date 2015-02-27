* Soybeans firm as Brazilian truckers disrupt supplies

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Chicago soybeans edged higher on Friday with the market on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains as a Brazilian truckers' strike continued to disrupt supplies, offsetting the impact of the harvest peak in top producing regions.

Wheat remained under pressure, down almost 6 percent in two weeks, as U.S. exporters struggle to win business and improved weather boosts winter crop prospects.

Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans have gained 2.5 percent this week, the biggest weekly gain since the beginning of January for a market that has risen 6.6 percent in February.

Brazilian truckers continued a nine-day strike on Thursday, unmoved by a government offer to meet some of their demands or by threats of hefty fines.

The strike has spread from a few road blocks on Feb. 18 in the main soybean state of Mato Grosso to 91 blockades across nine states.

Still, analysts said soybeans are likely to come under pressure, with a record South American crop adding to all-time high production in the United States last year.

"Short positioning in beans is pretty extreme. We are not surprised that you get a thing like a truckers' strike and that is enough for people to cover shorts," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "But the trend is still down for soybeans."

Brazil's current soybean crop is forecast at 94.7 million tonnes, Agroconsult analysts said on Thursday, up 828,000 tonnes from a January estimate as bumper harvests in the south made up for isolated drought losses in the centre-west.

Argentina's 2014/15 soy crop was estimated by the government on Thursday at a record 58.0 million tonnes, up from 53.4 million the previous season.

The wheat market is weighed down by a lack of demand for U.S. shipments amid forecasts of another bumper crop.

March wheat has fallen 1.6 percent this week, the second weekly loss in a row.

While the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that U.S. weekly export sales of wheat were up 23 percent from the prior week at 328,300 tonnes, year-to-date commitments remain 30 percent below a year earlier.

The International Grains Council said global corn production was expected to fall 5 percent in 2015/16 from this season's record level, while the world wheat crop would decline by a more modest 2 percent.

Commodity funds bought a net 10,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also bought 8,000 corn contracts and 2,000 in wheat.

Grains prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 498.25 -2.25 -0.45% +0.20% 517.35 32 CBOT corn 387.25 -1.25 -0.32% +3.06% 382.95 41 CBOT soy 1026.25 -0.25 -0.02% +1.53% 989.24 68 CBOT rice $10.67 $0.01 +0.09% -0.97% $10.95 37 WTI crude $48.73 $0.56 +1.16% -4.43% $49.08 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.001 +0.07% -1.38% USD/AUD 0.778 -0.002 -0.23% -1.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)