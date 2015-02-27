* Brazilian truckers strike still supporting soybean prices

* Chicago soybeans set for 7 percent rise in February

* U.S. wheat rebounds after 4-1/2 year low for Kansas futures (Updates prices, comments after European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Chicago soybeans edged higher on Friday, on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains as a Brazilian truckers' strike disrupted supply and took attention away from an expected record harvest in South America.

A weaker dollar helped U.S. wheat to recover from losses on sluggish export demand that pushed Kansas hard red winter wheat futures to a 4-1/2 year low on Thursday.

Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans was up 0.6 percent at $10.293/4 by 1219 GMT. This brought the contract's weekly gains to just over 3 percent and its rise in February to more than 7 percent.

The contract also set a highest spot price in more than six weeks earlier in the session at $10.34.

"On the one hand you have cold weather that is restricting river transport in the northern U.S. and on the other there is the Brazilian truck strike that is curbing market supply there," French consultancy ODA said in a note.

Brazilian truckers continued a nine-day strike on Thursday, unmoved by a government offer to meet some of their demands or by threats of hefty fines.

The strike has spread from a few road blocks on Feb. 18 in the main soybean state of Mato Grosso to 91 blockades across nine states, threatening to slow export shipments of freshly harvested crop.

Analysts said the outlook for soybean prices remained bearish given forecasts for record crops in Brazil and Argentina, but that short-term supply concerns had encouraged short-covering.

Commodity funds bought a net 10,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also bought 8,000 corn contracts and 2,000 in wheat.

Brazil's soybean crop is forecast at 94.7 million tonnes, Agroconsult analysts said on Thursday, up 828,000 tonnes from a January estimate as bumper harvests in the south made up for isolated drought losses in the centre-west.

Argentina's 2014/15 soy crop was estimated by the government on Thursday at a record 58.0 million tonnes, up from 53.4 million the previous season.

CBOT March wheat was up 1.0 percent at $5.08-3/4. It was now almost unchanged on the week and up 1.2 percent over February.

Kansas City March wheat was also higher after sinking to a 4-1/2 year low of $5.17-1/4 on Thursday on sluggish exports, a firm dollar and welcome rain for developing wheat crops.

Chicago corn edged up 0.2 percent to $3.80-3/4, supported by an easing in the dollar after Thursday's one-month high against a basket of currencies.

(Editing by William Hardy)